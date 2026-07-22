Grand Theft Auto 6 may abandon traditional discs for a digital-only release, prompting backlash from players who speculate the game's file size could be a factor. The highly anticipated title is reported to bypass physical media, offering retail buyers nothing more than an empty box containing a download code. If accurate, the decision alters how millions will access the most anticipated game of the generation.

For context, this significant shift lands just as the gaming community is already wrestling with the erosion of digital ownership. Sony previously announced plans to halt all game disc production from 2028, an announcement that went down just as badly with players as one might expect.

The physical media debate has been a hot button issue across the industry for months, but tying it directly to the biggest entertainment launch of the decade has amplified the frustration significantly.

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Fans Speculate Over GTA 6 File Size

Fans are actively dissecting the motives behind this rumoured move, with widespread speculation pointing directly to the sheer scale of the project. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

A massive file size could theoretically make physical distribution complicated, but players are largely rejecting this as a valid excuse for the shift. It is a bit wild to imagine queuing up at midnight just to take home a slip of paper, but that is a possibility currently being discussed online.

The backlash is not just about nostalgia for plastic cases. One prominent theory circulating on Reddit suggests the developer might simply want to eliminate the secondhand market. A commenter pointed out that 'Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on two discs' and that multiple titles have managed the same feat.

They argued that a massive footprint is not really a deciding factor in doing a physical release, claiming instead that some fans believe the studio just wants a digital-only strategy to strictly control the purchase price.

Digital Only Push Exposes Broadband Speed Issues

The practical implications of a reported code-in-a-box release are leaving consumers worried about basic access. Another user vividly remembered their childhood when some games required six discs or more to be installed on a computer. They argued that if anything, a larger software package would render physical media even more important today.

For those without top-tier internet, attempting to download a massive file would mean an entire week of downloading before playing. It is mad to think that connectivity speeds might dictate who gets to participate on launch day, especially for a cultural event of this magnitude.

Pricing Fears Mount Ahead Of Game Launch

To recall, public sentiment surrounding the sequel has already taken a few hits recently. The prospective retail price was the first major sticking point, closely followed by the revelation that certain features are locked permanently behind an expensive Ultimate Edition.

When combined with alleged release delays and the price of modern consoles required to play the game, a myriad of factors have turned some of the overwhelming positive sentiment rather sour.

The broader implications of these corporate decisions are what truly have the community on edge right now. Discussing the situation in another thread, a third player stated that this move, alongside Sony removing digital libraries, should act as a wake-up call to everyone. They concluded with a cynical note, suggesting that consumers will defend the companies anyway.

Is there any actual incentive for the publisher to reverse course on physical media? The studio knows GTA 6 is expected to be a commercial success regardless of the decisions they make here.