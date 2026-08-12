Grand Theft Auto 6 has been breaking records and fuelling speculation ever since Rockstar opened pre-orders on 25 June 2026, with Newzoo describing its opening as the strongest pre-order campaign in its dataset and forecasting multi-billion-dollar sales by the end of launch week.

Take-Two has not released an official global pre-order unit total, but its August earnings results reported $1.53 billion (£1.13 billion) in revenue and $1.39 billion (£1.03 billion) in net bookings for its fiscal first quarter. GTA 6, meanwhile, is available to pre-order for $79.99 (£69.99) for the Standard Edition and $99.99 (£89.99) for the Ultimate Edition.

In case you missed it, Rockstar confirmed a code-in-box physical release for GTA 6 earlier this summer, alongside a pre-order offer that includes a free month of the GTA+ subscription service with digital pre-orders.

All pre-orders and purchases before 20 November also include the Vintage Vice City Pack. The game itself is due to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, closing a more than decade-long gap since Grand Theft Auto V first arrived in 2013.

Take-Two CEO Says GTA 6 Discounts Will Have To Wait

The news came after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the prospect of future GTA 6 discounts, as questions emerged over whether the game might see a price cut during the 2026 holiday season, barely a month after launch.

Zelnick pointed to the company's experience with Grand Theft Auto V, whose pricing remained relatively resilient for years, suggesting consumers should not assume GTA 6 will receive an immediate discount after release.

While retailers and digital storefronts can ultimately make their own promotional decisions, there is no confirmed indication that GTA 6 will receive a significant holiday discount only weeks after its November launch.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify internal pricing models or commercial agreements between Take-Two and individual storefronts. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has announced a post-launch discount schedule for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Pricing Strategy Builds on GTA 5's Long Tail

Take-Two held Grand Theft Auto V at full price for extended periods during its commercial life, only gradually layering in discounts as the game became established across multiple console generations and built a vast online player base.

Zelnick has since described GTA 6 as offering significant value at its launch price, arguing that the $79.99 (£69.99) Standard Edition reflects the scale of the experience. The $99.99 (£89.99) Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles, weapons, apparel and other in-game content.

The $79.99 price also places GTA 6 above the $69.99 launch price that has become common for major current-generation releases. However, Zelnick has indicated that Take-Two will price individual games according to their perceived value rather than imposing an $80 standard across its catalogue.

Take-Two's latest quarterly results showed recurrent consumer spending remained a major part of its business, although it declined 1% overall during the quarter. Spending tied specifically to the Grand Theft Auto franchise increased 3%, according to the company's results.

GTA 6's pricing strategy, including the GTA+ digital pre-order perk, also gives Take-Two another opportunity to connect buyers with the company's recurring-revenue ecosystem.

Fans Brace for a Long Wait on GTA 6 Sales

Online discussion around GTA 6 has been split between excitement over the new game and frustration about decisions such as the code-in-box physical edition and the lack of detailed information about the future of GTA Online following GTA 6's launch.

Social media posts on X and Reddit have already started to frame the discount question in blunt terms, with some players saying they will simply have to save up and pay full price, while others insist they will wait as long as it takes for the first meaningful sale.

Newzoo's estimates have added fuel to that debate. The analytics firm said GTA 6 generated about $180 million (£133 million) in digital pre-order spending during the final week of June across the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. It estimated that figure translated to roughly $260 million (£192 million) globally for the opening week of pre-orders.

Based on several possible sales curves, Newzoo projected that GTA 6 could generate between $3.25 billion (£2.40 billion) and $5.2 billion (£3.84 billion) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week. Those figures are forecasts rather than confirmed sales or official guidance from Rockstar or Take-Two.

Read more GTA 6 Predicted to Hit Massive $5.2B Launch Week as Retailers Boycott Over Missing Disc GTA 6 Predicted to Hit Massive $5.2B Launch Week as Retailers Boycott Over Missing Disc

At the same time, viral claims that GTA 6 pre-orders have already generated billions of dollars should be treated cautiously. Newzoo specifically rejected social media reports claiming the game had already generated $1 billion in pre-orders, saying its available data did not support such figures. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has disclosed an official worldwide pre-order total.

Despite the relatively grim message for bargain hunters, GTA 6 will almost certainly receive promotions at some stage of its commercial life, as GTA 5 did, but neither Take-Two nor Rockstar has announced when that might happen.

The question is how long players will have to wait in the context of a game that has already produced what Newzoo describes as a record-setting start to its pre-order campaign, and whether demand will remain strong enough for Take-Two and retailers to resist substantial discounts after launch.