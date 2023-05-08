Seeing King Charles III's coronation in person was truly a remarkable experience for one guest who admitted that he had only ever seen such things in movies.

Chigozie Anozie was one of the 10 young people from the Prince's Trust International who were invited to the coronation service in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. In an interview with People, he shared that it was an "amazing" and "special" experience for him admitting, "I've been looking forward to seeing something like this in my life, so it was great to see. I've been watching it in movies all these years, but I was here live seeing it in person."

He continued, "It felt so different, the environment, everywhere was so beautiful. I saw it online, but I couldn't imagine myself being there in person. Seeing all the top people and kings from other countries, it felt great."

Anozie said he had "a lot of goosebumps" on his body when he saw the royal family walk past. Anozie admitted that he "was so happy" that he got to celebrate the momentous occasion adding, "It was so special seeing the King. I cannot explain how it felt. I am speechless."

The 29-year-old hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and took part in the Prince's Trust International Get Into Renewable Energy program. He credits King Charles III and his internship through the charity for his current profession as a full-time electrical engineer. He said, "It was so great to see a man who has made me who I am today."

Meanwhile, Will Straw, the CEO of the Prince's Trust International, took Anozie and the other nine people from the charity to King Charles III's coronation service "as part of the historic occasion." He said of the ceremony, "It was very moving. There was a strong sense of it being a historic moment."

He praised the "fantastic" music which "was quite somber in parts." He continued, "Everyone was conscious of the great responsibility that he has taken seriously all through his life, through his charity work and his role in representing Britain on the world stage and the realms. That was reflected in the service and the mood inside."

Straw remembered that when His Majesty was officially crowned there was a "hush and a sense of importance of the moment" that followed. He said the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's sermon about service "felt very resonant at the moment."

"There was an outpouring of goodwill for Their Majesties and I am sure that was reflected as much outside as it was inside. It was a really international audience, with the role of the Commonwealth and the realms. And also the makeup of the congregation and the service reflected the diversity of modern Britain as well," he added.

King Charles III founded The Prince's Trust in 1976 and through it, he has supported more than one million young people and is now in 23 countries around the world. Speaking about the charity, Straw said His Majesty's "commitment to young people across the Commonwealth and beyond and to the work of the Prince's Trust is undimmed." He said King Charles III's "commitment to his causes is demonstrated through the great work of the Prince's Trust and that it was evident from the turnout of guests at the coronation service. "There were a mixture of those who worked for those charities and the beneficiaries of those charities, including those young people," he noted.

There were reportedly 2,200 guests at King Charles III's coronation. Aside from beneficiaries of the Prince's Trust, heads of state, and royal family members, other royals from around the world were also in attendance. Queen Camilla was also crowned alongside her husband.