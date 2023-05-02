The King's coronation will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Charles, accepted his rise to the throne on September 8th 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It has already been announced, that King Charles III's coronation would be "whittled down to 1,000" guests, and a smaller ceremony will take place – in comparison to the late Queen's coronation in 1953 which housed 8,000 guests. The event will be followed by a small ceremony to anoint the current Queen Consort, Camilla. Soon after, the Royal Family will travel to Buckingham Palace, where they will appear on the balcony to celebrate the enthroning of King Charles III.

A Home Office representative revealed that: "Security alone will be up to £150 million, possibly more. It's a crazy sum, but this is one of the biggest public events in recent history."

The costs will be covered by the UK Government, using taxpayers' money. The UK taxpayers include nurses, teachers, transport workers and other public servants that we have witnessed striking for higher pay.

I won't be swearing allegiance, but the waste of money will make me swear, £100m they tell us for staging the Coronation+ £150m for security, plus the rest, bloody hell! When there's children going hungry, homelessness, everyone getting poorer, yes, I will be swearing all right. pic.twitter.com/GVQVC7NBMB — Just call me Les ❤️🇪🇺 (@lesmartin7) April 30, 2023

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, the coronation has sparked an outrage amongst the British public, with people branding the coronation as a 'waste of money'. A recent YouGov poll showed that over half, 58 per cent, of Brits asked were not interested in the Royal Family.

King Charles inherited £650m tax free, gets £350m a year tax free from the tax payer and has an estate worth £22bn that’s never taxed. But he still can’t pay for his own damn coronation.



Like if you’re not celebrating his Coronation

RT if you want the Monarchy gone#NotmyKing pic.twitter.com/2caazsaxzk — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 29, 2023

The increased security measures have been put in place, due to fears regarding a series of protests being planned to upstage the event. There are concerns surrounding climate change activist groups targeting the use of private jets.

It has been predicted that protest groups like, Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, will come together and make a stand on Coronation Day. There have also been threats that activists will attempt to disrupt the horse parade, by throwing rape alarms.

To stop the activists from taking to the stage, a huge number of guards will be employed on the street, and police drones will be used to observe the surrounding areas. The Special Forces unit will have helicopters prepared, and given the threat of an attack, they will assist with monitoring the Crown as part of the UK Terrorism Defence Mechanism.

It has been revealed that an estimated £150 million will be used to station over a thousand police officers and security bodies. Several reports claimed that the rest of the expenses will be used to fund the coronation ceremony and the three-day celebration.

Mark Scoular, a tactical commander for the weddings of Prince Harry and Prince William, noted that "£150million is a lot, but I think the final sum could be a lot more, because once the work that goes into an event like this is monstrous. On Coronation Day itself, there will be entire CBRN – chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear units across London."

The security expert explained: "Every threat has to be assessed, with alternative courses of action recommended. Preparation will have been going on for years. Coordinating all of the organisations is like trying to complete a 50,000-piece puzzle without the picture."

"But the view is, if you don't do it properly, it costs more in the long run. A successful disruption – or worse, an attack – during an event like this affects how the UK is seen on a global level," he added.