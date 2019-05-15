The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Tuesday tweeted that Hamas is cancelling classes in Gaza to send children to participate in violent riots and possibly even "martyr" themselves in the fight against Israel . Hamas spread the message through television and radio as well.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, is designated a terrorist organization by several governments. It denies the Holocaust, in which Nazis in Germany committed mass murders of millions of Jews.

The tweet by IDF confirmed that Hamas has cancelled classes. In another tweet IDF asked the Hamas to rethink about involving children in the fight.

A Palestinian boy had last month posted a video in YouTube volunteering to die for his people. In the video the boy, Amir Al- Khasawne, is seen marching with a slingshot and a toy rifle. When his mother asks him where he's marching to, he replies, " I'm going to a journey far away. I might not come back."

Further in the video Amir is seen explaining to his mother that he's going to Jerusalem to martyr for Omar Abu Laila and his friends. He explains his motive is to kill the Jews who shot Omar.

Omar was suspected in the killing of Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger and Staff Sgt. Gal Keidan. Israeli troops surrounded his village home in March, and he died in the exchange of fire that followed.

Hamas has been continuosuly staging protests at the Israel- Gaza border for the past year. The organization has also encouraged civilians to take part in the confrontation with Israeli troops.

The U.N envoy to Mideast, Nickolay Mladenov, warned Monday that despite a ceasefire, the risk of an Israel-Hamas war was imminent. He said, "The risk of war remains imminent and today we have perhaps the last chance to consolidate the agreements that have been reached," reported The Times of Israel.

Earlier this month, Hamas launched nearly 700 rockets and Israel struck back in a confrontation that killed 29 Gazans and four Israelis. After two days of fighting and severe damages, both sides reached a ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire deal allowed fuel and humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and eased the movement of people from the blockaded territory. According to earlier reports, the terms also ensured a program that will create thousands of jobs for graduates.

Protestors have planned a huge march Wednesday in memory of Palestinians' who had to run away from their homes 71 years ago during the 1948 war, which finally established Israel, reported Fox News.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.