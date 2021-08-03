Harry Kane has stirred up a bit of controversy after failing to turn up for coronavirus testing with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. The test was meant to be done so he can re-join the squad for pre-season training on Tuesday. However, the wantaway player was mysteriously absent.

Kane is believed to be on his way out to sign a new contract with Premier League champions Manchester City. However, the deal has not been confirmed yet, and for all intents and purposes, the striker is still a Spurs player.

The club could not provide an explanation as to why he was MIA on Monday, leading to speculations about the situation. The England captain was expected to go back to training after a three-week summer break, but his summer holidays were pushed back due to the fact that England reached the final of the European Championship earlier this summer, where they lost to Italy.

However, after enjoying his downtime with his family, Kane was nowhere to be found. Two possible scenarios are now being put forward.

According to the BBC, following Kane's decision to seek employment elsewhere, he may have made a "gentleman's agreement" with the club that allows him to skip training. However, Tottenham chairman Danil Levy has not confirmed this.

On the other hand, fellow England international Jack Grealish was present in Aston Villa's pre-season training on Monday, despite also being linked with a move to City this summer.

The second scenario is more sinister. Could Kane be deliberately staying away from training to force Spurs management to take his transfer demands seriously? Levy is not a man who can be coerced, and it remains to be seen how he will take the player's antics if this is in fact what happened.

The club had not been keen on selling the 28-year-old, who still has a contract with the club until 2024. He won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, making the club more convinced that they would rather have him stay.

However, individual achievements aside, the player himself wants a move to a club that can challenge for domestic and international trophies. He can get that with City, which is why he is eager to make the move.