Paris Saint-Germain have been determined to keep star forward Kylian Mbappe, but they have also been unable to get him to sign a contract extension until now. The Parisians are beginning to consider their options, and Harry Kane has been targeted as a potential replacement in case Mbappe makes the decision to finally make the long-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

PSG knows that not many clubs will be able to match what they can offer any player at this time, but Mbappe has made it clear on numerous occasions in the past that he is keen on fulfilling his dream to join Los Blancos.

If the Frenchman finally jumps ship, PSG are ready with a list of alternatives and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is on top of the list. The striker has proven himself in the Premier League for Spurs, but many pundits have been saying that he needs to move to a team that can support his bid for silverware.

According to Diario AS, PSG may be more open to the possibility of letting Real Madrid get their hands on Mbappe due to Kane's availability. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino knows Kane well from his time at the helm at Tottenham, and a reunion between the two is looking like a good prospect for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG will then have a Kane-Neymar Jr. pairing at the head of the attack, and those names together can certainly make the competition more nervous. As of now, there's some kind of a standoff between the teams as one move can result in a domino effect across Europe. Mbappe is not likely to make a decision until the conclusion of the European Championship, but PSG want to be ready to pounce on Kane.

Tottenham is reportedly putting a €175m price tag on Kane, and PSG will easily be able to afford it especially if they offload Mbappe. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy still wants to keep Kane, and the same goes for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Mbappe.

Now, Florentino Perez is rubbing his hands at the possibilities and it remains too be seen just what the Real Madrid president can pull out of his hat to start the chain reaction.