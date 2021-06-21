French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached out to Real Madrid CF about the possibility of acquiring Raphael Varane this summer.

The Frenchman has been linked to a move away from the Spanish capital after he has remained hesitant to sign a new deal with Los Blancos. The central defender is under contract with Real Madrid until 2022, and the club would want to either extend him now or cash in on him instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Marca, Varane does not have a shortage of suitors, with PSG making an offer on top of an existing one from Premier League side Manchester United. However, after losing long-time captain Sergio Ramos, it is unclear if Real Madrid is willing to lose another prolific defender.

Read more Premier League fans want to see Sergio Ramos sign for English club

On the other hand, Real Madrid did sign David Alaba from Bayern Munch this summer, so they may be willing to let go of Varane if the price is right. It has also been no secret that club president Florentino Perez has been eyeing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who has yet to sign his own contract extension with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Perez may entertain PSG's advances towards Varane, if it means being able to open talks about Mbappe. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has previously stated that Mbappe is not for sale, but a cash plus player deal might soften his stance especially if Mbappe himself wants to make the move.

Varane's departure may also force Real Madrid to sign another defender, with Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez needing reinforcements at the back line.

Meanwhile PSG currently have Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe at central defence, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is still keen on strengthening the back line. Varane himself is believed to be keen on returning to his native country, and an offer form PSG could not have come at a more opportune time.