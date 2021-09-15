Harry Kane is reportedly open to signing a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur after failing to secure a move away from the north London club this summer. The England international has one condition to enter into negotiations over a new deal, with talks expected to take place in the coming months.

Manchester City were keen to sign Kane this summer, and made multiple offers to the north Londoners, but all their approaches were rejected by club chairman Daniel Levy. He was adamant that the Englishman was not for sale despite having a gentleman's agreement with the striker going into the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola was keen to add a striker to his squad to replace Sergio Aguero and Kane was the only target for the reigning Premier League champions. The England skipper tried to force the move by skipping training, but was eventually convinced to return and pledge his future to his boyhood club.

According to Eurosport, Kane is now open to agreeing an extension on his current deal, which runs until 2024 only if Levy is willing to include a release clause in his contract. The player's representatives and the club will have to agree on a valuation that suits both parties before any deal can be reached this year.

The Spurs chief is not a big fan of release clauses as it ties his hands when it comes to negotiations. Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, but Kane is hoping the club can make an exception when it comes to their top goal scorer owing to the commitment he has shown to the team over the years.

The 2021 Golden Boot winner is also expecting to receive a hefty raise with his new deal, but it is unlikely to be in line with the deal offered by the Etihad Stadium outfit. City were willing to pay Kane close to £500,000 a week including bonuses if the move from Spurs had come to fruition this summer.

It is unclear at the moment if the Premier League champions will return for Kane next summer with Pep Guardiola said to be prioritising other areas of the pitch. The club are said to be keen to find a replacement for Bernardo Silva, who wants to leave City. Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal has been identified as a potential target.