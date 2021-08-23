Pep Guardiola did not rule out the possibility of Manchester City making another significant addition to the squad before the summer transfer window shuts on Aug. 31. The Spanish manager feels the club has an obligation to continue to strengthen the squad to be able to compete with the top teams in England and Europe.

Harry Kane is the only player on the reigning Premier League champions' radar with Guardiola keen on bringing the England international to the Etihad Stadium this summer. City have had two bids turned down thus far, with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to bow down to bids lower than his £150 million valuation.

The north London club are hoping to keep Kane beyond the ongoing transfer window, but the Three Lions skipper wants to leave the club. Guardiola wants Kane to replace Sergio Aguero, who was allowed to leave the club following the end of his contract this summer.

"When we decided to not sign a contract for Aguero and people say what we're going to do, I said many times: it'll depend on the market, the options," Guardiola said, as quoted on the Manchester Evening News after City's 5-0 win over Norwich City. "Maybe we buy or maybe we'll not."

"We still have 10 days in the transfer market, we're going to see what happens, and it depends on that, what decision we are going to take."

Guardiola has made it clear that, while he will welcome any new additions that can be made, he is very happy with the current squad at his disposal. They proved to him that goal scoring will not be too big a concern after demolishing Norwich 5-0 with five different players finding the back of the net.

"If the team is the same one, I said yesterday before the 5-0 today, I'm more than pleased with the team. I know them really well, they know me really well," he added.

"I've never complained since I arrived day one, I will not do it now, but of course the club has an obligation, the duty to look forward, to get better, to feel we can still be there with a tough Premier League and this is what we are going to do."

Despite Spurs' insistence that Kane will remain in north London beyond the summer, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that City will not back down. The English champions are expected to try until the very end of the transfer market with a fresh bid expected in the coming days.