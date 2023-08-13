Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel apologised to new signing Harry Kane, who had an extremely disastrous debut on Saturday evening. The Bundesliga champions were thrashed 0-3 by RB Leipzig at the German Super Cup literally 11 hours after Kane completed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain's move to Munich has been in the headlines since the start of the summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy trying hard to hold on to the club's all-time top scorer. However, the Germans never backed down and persisted in their pursuit of the prolific forward.

The entire football world was watching as the saga played on, with fans knowing that Kane wanted to make the £104 million move happen in order to finally win the first major trophy of his career. He could have lived a fairytale with a "golden chance" to lift the German Super Cup literally on day 1 of his stint with Bayern. Instead, he endured a nightmare as RB Leipzig scored three goals and his club failed to respond.

Kane's tragic record

It is a well-know fact that despite being one of the best players of his generation, Kane has never won a major trophy. He holds the record as the all-time top scorer at Spurs, but his efforts have not translated to silverware. He has so far only managed to bring home runner-up medals from the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup.

On international duty, Kane has worked his way up the ranks to earn the honour of wearing the captain's armband, but he has fallen heartbreakingly short as well. In the Euro 2020 final, the Three Lions lost against Italy on penalties.

Another heartbreak in Munich

Kane was immediately spotted at the bench barely a full day after completing his medical with Bayern Munich. However, Dani Olmo's hat-trick rained on his parade and turned what could have been a dream start into a nightmare.

Olmo put his name on the scoreboard at the Allianz Arena just three minutes into the match after a failed clearance fell in his path. He then put RB Leipzig 0-2 up just before half-time as Kane watched in horror from the sidelines.

The home fans kept chanting his name, and Tuchel gave them their wish just after the hour mark. Mathys Tel gave way for Kane, who received a few last minute instructions from Tuchel before making his debut.

"Ladies and gentleman, a magic moment, welcome to Munich, Harry Kane," said the booming voice of the stadium announcer. The fans kept chanting his name, but RB Leipzig was awarded a penalty just a few minutes later thanks to a clear handball by Noussair Mazraoui. Olmo took up the challenge from the spot and completed his hat-trick and handed Kane a disappointing debut.

There was no miracle comeback this time, and Kane lost the chance to win a trophy literally on day 1 in Germany.

Nevertheless, the season will be very long, and Bayern are always favourites to defend their Bundesliga title. Not only that, they also have a strong chance to claim their seventh Champions League title.

Tuchel's apology

Following the 0-3 thrashing, Tuchel held a post-match press conference and said: "I'm just sorry for Harry Kane, he probably thinks we haven't trained for four weeks. Our performance today had nothing to do with what we set out to do. It's a very bitter evening, I'm sorry".

Clearly embarrassed by the result and how badly they lost, Tuchel added: "We were puzzled. I don't know why. It's a mental thing. I have no Idea. I have no solution right now. I'm dismayed and extremely disappointed. Our style of play wasn't recognisable"

He claimed that he had "no explanation" and it truly felt like the result did not reflect how hard his players had been training for the past month.

Nevertheless, the Bundesliga season is about to kick-off and they need to recover quickly in order to be in the right mindset to defend their title.