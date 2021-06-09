Jose Mourinho has given Harry Kane an added incentive to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer by claiming that trophies equal legacy.

The England international is clear about his desire to leave his boyhood club and is hoping the management can reach an agreement with interested suitors. Kane has spent his entire senior career with Spurs and now wants a move to fulfil his sporting ambitions.

Mourinho managed Kane during his stint as the Spurs boss between November 2019 and February 2021. The Englishman has been prolific in the Premier League since his debut, which has seen him win three Golden Boots thus far.

However, Kane has zero trophies to show for his time with the north London club and is keen to change that statistic at the earliest. Mourinho believes he has to chase silverware if he wants to cement his legacy as one of the greatest alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Yes," Mourinho told James Corden when asked if Kane had the same ambition as Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic. "But when I work with these guys, they were winning titles. It is about legacy. Legacy is about medals."

"But who knows? In five weeks, Harry could be a European champion," the Portuguese manager added talking about England's chances at this summer's European Championships.

Kane is currently with the Three Lions preparing for their first match against Croatia on Sunday, but his future at Spurs remains unclear. The striker wants to leave but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let their talisman leave.

Manchester City are the current front-runners to land the England skipper, who is valued at £150 million, but there is also interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain. Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took over at PSG, is said to want a reunion with Kane.

Corden asked Mourinho about Kane's potential destination next season and the former Chelsea and United manager believes the reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner will remain in England. He feels Kane will be happiest to remain in the English top flight.

"I think he has to play where he is happy. And I think he is happy in England. He is a very Premier League guy," Mourinho added.