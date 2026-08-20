Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to establish a permanent private home base in the United Kingdom, marking a stunning twist six years after their high-profile departure for the United States.

Reports confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return later this month, with their children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet, enrolled to begin attending British schools in September.

The unexpected relocation signals a major turning point for the couple, who stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020.

While insiders stress that the Sussexes will remain non-working royals rather than resuming official duties, the transition brings the family back to British soil and places intense focus on their evolving relationship with King Charles.

The sudden news leak caught royal watchers by surprise, sparking widespread speculation over who revealed the move and how the wider royal family will manage the dynamic.

As security details remain under wraps and private arrangements take shape, the forthcoming return sets the stage for a dramatic new chapter in modern royal history.

The Sussexes are expected to move into a private residence outside London later this month. Their exact address and the children's schools have not been publicly identified, while the family is expected to retain its California home and Portugal property.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are moving back to the U.K., more than six years after they moved to the U.S. and settled into a home in California.



King Charles III was informed of the decision on Sunday, and there are no plans for Prince Harry or Meghan… pic.twitter.com/dNXyhUo8ih — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2026

Harry and Meghan's Secret Move

Victoria Ward, deputy royal editor of The Daily Telegraph, said she had known about the Harry and Meghan UK return for some time.

Speaking to Sky News, Ward would not say whether her information came from the Sussexes, the Royal Family, or Archie and Lilibet's school. She suggested Harry and Meghan may have wanted to keep the move private for another week or two. Then came the striking phrase: 'the cat's out of the bag.'

Ward also indicated the Sussexes may have had to tell King Charles about their plans earlier than intended. That does not prove they deliberately kept the King uninformed, but it raises an obvious question: who knew about the move, and when?

Archie and Lilibet's New British Life

The children's education appears to be a major part of Harry and Meghan's UK move. Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are enrolled to begin school in Britain in September, although their schools have not been publicly named.

After spending most of their lives in California, the move will give both children a much stronger connection to their father's home country. It will also bring them closer to their royal cousins.

Prince George is due to begin at Eton College, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remain at Lambrook. Yet Archie and Lilibet's schooling does not signal a return to royal life. Harry and Meghan are coming back as private individuals, not working royals.

Security for Prince Harry and Meghan on their return to UK is a "private matter", says Prime Minister Andy Burnhamhttps://t.co/ZOFhRzf506 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 20, 2026

Charles Welcomes the Family Back

King Charles has reportedly been informed about the move and is said to welcome the chance to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Harry's relationship with his father has shown signs of improvement, including a private meeting at Highgrove in July. A British base could give the pair more opportunities for contact.

Prince William is a different matter. Harry and William remain estranged, and the Sussexes' return inevitably puts their unresolved relationship back under the spotlight.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt warned that the move could create 'two rival royal courts', one centred on William and another around Harry. He also suggested Harry's return may have left William 'apoplectic'.

Those are Hunt's assessments, not evidence of William's private feelings. But they show why Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK could create a fresh royal pressure point.

Security Still Hangs Over the Move

Harry's security dispute in Britain has long complicated his family's visits. Prime Minister Andy Burnham was asked whether the government would establish and pay for security for the Sussexes. He responded that it was a 'private matter'.

The family's precise security arrangements have not been disclosed, leaving another major question hanging over their new British life.

A British Base, Not a Royal Comeback

The distinction is important. Harry and Meghan are not reviving the 'half-in, half-out' arrangement that followed their 2020 departure from royal duties. Instead, they appear to be establishing a second base while maintaining links to California and Portugal.

The move also follows a mixed period for their US media ambitions, including the end of their Spotify partnership and changes to their Netflix arrangement. Those developments provide context, but there is no evidence they directly caused the relocation. Harry continues his charitable interests in Britain, while Meghan is expected to maintain her business activities.

The Mystery at the Heart of the Move

The Harry and Meghan return to Britain is therefore about much more than school uniforms and a new address. Archie and Lilibet's education is bringing the family closer to Britain, Charles appears open to greater contact with his grandchildren, and William now faces the renewed presence of a brother with whom he remains deeply estranged.

But the biggest question remains the one surrounding the announcement itself: who knew about the move, who revealed it, and why did the news emerge before Harry and Meghan apparently wanted it to?

For a couple who have spent years fighting for control over their public narrative, the irony is striking. The UK move may have been carefully planned, but the moment the world found out, apparently, was not. Yet for now, the immediate focus remains on settling the children into their new schools and navigating a quiet domestic life away from the relentless media glare of Hollywood.