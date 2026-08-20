Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to return to the UK with their two children, six years after stepping back from royal duties and moving their lives to the US.

According to emerging reports, the Sussexes are expected to relocate from California to a private residence outside London later this month, with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, due to begin at a British school in September.

The move comes after signs of warmer contact between Harry and his father, King Charles III, including a family meeting at Highgrove in July. However, the reports say that the couple will remain private citizens and have no plans to resume official royal duties.

Why Are Harry and Meghan Returning to the UK?

The family's return appears to be closely linked to their children's education and Harry's wish to maintain stronger connections with his family in Britain.

Archie and Lilibet are expected to start at a British school in September, giving them a more direct connection to their father's country and royal heritage. Harry and Meghan are also expected to retain their Montecito home and property in Portugal, meaning the UK will become another base rather than a complete departure from their US life.

The exact location of their new British home has not been confirmed. However, reports have linked the family with areas including the Cotswolds and locations close to the Spencer family's Althorp estate.

How Has Harry's Relationship With Charles Changed?

The move follows a period of tentative improvement in Harry's relationship with his father.

In July 2026, Charles met Harry, Meghan, and their children at Highgrove, marking the first time in several years that the King had spent time with the whole family. Archie and Lilibet had reportedly not seen their grandfather since around 2022.

Charles was informed of the Sussexes' latest plans in August and is reportedly welcoming the opportunity to see more of his grandchildren in a private capacity.

The development comes after years of limited contact, public disagreements, and legal disputes, including Harry's long-running challenge over his UK security arrangements.

Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family

Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would step back as senior working royals and become financially independent. They subsequently moved first to Canada before settling in California.

Read more Prince Harry's Great Escape No Longer Feels Gilded as Marriage Strain Grows, Expert Claim Prince Harry's Great Escape No Longer Feels Gilded as Marriage Strain Grows, Expert Claim

The couple's departure, widely dubbed 'Megxit', was followed by major commercial deals, including partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, and the launch of their Archewell organisation.

Relations with the Royal Family remained strained as Harry and Meghan spoke publicly about their experiences. Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey included allegations about race and Meghan's mental health, while Harry's 2023 memoir Spare detailed tensions with Charles and Prince William.

Harry has also pursued legal action over media intrusion and his security arrangements in Britain.

Will Harry and Meghan Become Working Royals Again?

According to reports, there are currently no plans for Harry and Meghan to return as working royals. Also, given the scrutiny they continue to face from Britons and British media, resuming royal duties is unlikely to be an option for them.

Their move, according to royal experts, therefore represents a major change in where the family lives rather than a formal reversal of their 2020 decision. They will reportedly continue to operate as private individuals while maintaining their commercial and charitable activities.

Meanwhile, relations with William and Catherine remain more complicated, with reports continuing to describe tension between the brothers.

However, for the Sussexes, returning to Britain could give Archie and Lilibet a closer relationship with their father's family while allowing Harry and Meghan to maintain the independent life they built in California.