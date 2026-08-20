Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing mockery from Donald Trump's MAGA allies after reports on Thursday, 20 August, said the couple is preparing to return to the UK for an 'extended period of time', with some Trump supporters claiming their move is linked to their dislike of the president.

The reported return comes six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Britain for the US. Reports show that Harry, 41, Meghan, 45, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are expected to spend an extended period in Britain, with the children reportedly being enrolled at a British school.

The Trump angle has quickly become a focus of the reaction from his supporters. But there is no confirmation from Harry or Meghan that opposition to Trump is the reason they are returning to Britain.

Harry and Meghan Face MAGA Taunts

Reports have suggested that tensions with Trump may have contributed to the Sussexes' decision to leave the US.

Media reports have noted that the couple has 'made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House' as the US midterm elections approach. That reporting prompted several figures aligned with Trump to weigh in online.

Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared the People article on X and wrote: 'They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump.'

They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump. https://t.co/kbERvFSZOV pic.twitter.com/Vp0MqjJSbM — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) August 19, 2026

Miller went further in separate posts, claiming without evidence that Meghan 'always just wanted to be a celebrity' and alleging that the couple was 'broke'.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly also joined the reaction. Responding to right-wing commentator Dan Wootton's post about the so-called 'Megxit' being reversed, Kelly wrote on X: 'We've done our time here in America my dear friend!'

We’ve done our time here in America my dear friend! @danwootton https://t.co/5L7fCsxD5w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 19, 2026

For Trump's allies, the reported move has offered an opportunity to portray Harry and Meghan as unhappy with the America they chose after stepping back from royal duties.

The Sussexes' Rift With Trump Has Been Building

The relationship between Harry and Trump has been strained before.

In January, Trump questioned the role of NATO allies during the war in Afghanistan, saying they 'stayed a little back' from the front lines and questioning whether the alliance would come to America's aid if the US 'ever needed them'.

Harry, who served in Afghanistan, responded publicly.

'I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there,' he said in a statement.

He added that 'every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States ... in pursuit of our shared security.'

Trump has also been openly critical of Meghan. In May, he was reported to have told royal biographer Robert Hardman: 'Boy, what she's [Meghan] done to that guy [Harry].'

The president was previously drawn into controversy over Harry's US immigration status in February 2025, when calls were made for the prince to be deported following revelations about past drug use in his memoir Spare.

Trump ultimately declined to pursue deportation, saying: 'I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.'

UK Return Leaves Harry and Meghan's Plans Unclear

The couple is reportedly expected to return to Britain later this month, but several practical details remain unresolved.

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They are not expected to move into a royal residence, and their precise location has not been disclosed. The school their children are expected to attend has also not been publicly identified.

Reports have separately suggested that Harry wants to spend more time with his father, providing another explanation for the family's decision to spend a longer period in Britain.