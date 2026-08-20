Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to return to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a move that could signal a major change in the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family.

Reports suggest the Duke and Duchess are planning to spend more time in Britain later this month, six years after relocating to California.

Their reported return raises a key question: could King Charles III be one reason Harry and Meghan are coming back?

There is no evidence that the King arranged the move, but his relationship with Harry remains an important part of the Sussexes' connection with Britain.

Harry and Charles' Difficult Relationship

Harry's relationship with his father has been strained since the Sussexes left their official royal roles in 2020.

Their departure was followed by public revelations about life within the Royal Family, including Harry's memoir Spare and the couple's documentary projects. Those disclosures created further tensions within the family.

Charles' cancer diagnosis in 2024 added another personal dimension to their relationship.

Why Charles' Health Could Matter

The King has continued treatment since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Although details remain private, Charles has continued carrying out public duties.

Harry travelled to Britain after learning about his father's diagnosis, although their meeting was brief. A longer UK stay could give Harry greater opportunities to see Charles and allow Archie and Lilibet to develop a closer relationship with their grandfather.

Archie and Lilibet Could Be Key

Harry and Meghan's reported return is particularly significant as their children may spend more time in Britain and could begin schooling there. Any education decision would represent another major shift for the family.

Archie and Lilibet have spent most of their lives in the United States. A stronger presence in the UK could give them a closer connection to their father's family and royal heritage, having so far grown up apart from royal life.

However, it is said that Harry and Meghan are not planning a return as working royals.

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Six Years After 'Megxit'

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before moving permanently to California. Their departure transformed their relationship with the monarchy. They subsequently established an independent life through charitable and commercial work.

Harry's memoir later detailed his frustrations with the Royal Family and tensions with his father and brother, Prince William.

Against that backdrop, the prospect of the Sussexes returning to Britain represents a striking reversal.

Could This Lead to Reconciliation?

A return does not necessarily mean Harry and Meghan are seeking to resume royal duties or repair every relationship within the monarchy. There has been no indication that they will return as working members of the Royal Family.

Instead, the move could be more personal, giving Harry greater access to his father while allowing Archie and Lilibet to build stronger relationships with their British relatives. For Charles, greater contact with his grandchildren could also be significant as he continues dealing with his health.

Whether the arrangement becomes permanent remains unclear. After six years in California, Harry and Meghan's reported decision to bring their family closer to Britain represents a major shift. With Charles still central to Harry's relationship with the monarchy, his role in that change will remain a key question.