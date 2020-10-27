George Clooney and Amal Clooney were one of the most high-profile guests at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. However, the celeb couple reportedly confessed at the wedding that they did not personally know the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Not only George and Amal Clooney were among the 600 guests who attended the royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, they were given important seats at the ceremony, a sign of their apparent closeness to the couple. The Hollywood actor and the human rights barrister were seated next to Lady Carolyn Warren, who is married to John Warren, Queen Elizabeth II's bloodstock adviser, and opposite Princess Margaret's son Viscount Linley.

According to British journalist Rachel Johnson, sister of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Clooneys reportedly told other guests that they "don't know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" well at all. Carolyn Bartholomew, Princess Diana's former flatmate and the godmother of her son Prince Harry was the person who posed the question.

As the godmother of the groom, Bartholomew who attended the wedding with her husband William was given one of the best seats in the house, opposite the groom's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. When she asked the Clooneys how they knew Harry or Meghan, they answered: "We don't."

"There's a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana's former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan. 'We don't,' the Clooneys answered brightly," Johnson writes in AirMail.

She further claimed that it's possible that plenty of other A-list celebrities who attended the wedding including Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, and David and Victoria Beckham were not "old and dear friends of the bridal couple." While Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and her husband Alexis Ohanian were seated near the Clooneys, the Beckhams, James Corden, and his wife were further away.

However, "Finding Freedom," an unofficial biography on the Sussexes claims that the Clooneys' hosted the couple on at least two occasions at their UK home in Sonning, in Oxfordshire, as well as on a private holiday at their luxury Italian villa in Lake Como.

Amal even reportedly hired a private jet to fly Meghan home from her baby shower in New York in February 2019. It is also said that the Clooney couple was among the 200 exclusive guests at the royal wedding who were invited to the after-party at Frogmore Cottage, where George reportedly danced with both Meghan and Kate Middleton.