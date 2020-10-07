Patrick J Adams worked with Meghan Markle for seven years as her on-screen partner on "Suits," but feels scared to contact her now.

In a recent conversation with Radio Times, Patrick J Adams confessed that he feels "intimidated" to reach out to Meghan Markle ever since she married Prince Harry and became a member of the British royal family, as reported by People. The Duchess of Sussex played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama, while Patrick starred as her on-screen husband Mike Ross.

The actor said that his "pure fear" has stopped him from contacting the former American actress even after she quit as a working royal and shifted back to the United States.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," Patrick admitted, adding that the duo have however exchanged messages and gifts following the births of their children. The 39-year-old welcomed daughter Aurora Adams with wife Troian Bellisario in 2018, while Meghan welcomed baby Archie with Prince Harry in 2019.

"I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say," the Canadian actor said, adding: "After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear."

"I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation," he explained. Ahead of Meghan's wedding with Harry, Patrick had written several touching messages about her big day.

The actor went on to confess that "it has been wild" to watch how Meghan's life unfolded as she quit Hollywood to become a working royal, and then resigned as a senior member of the royal family to become a financially independent royal.

"We've spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan's life is incredibly full and she's been navigating a lot. We don't spend any time together, but that's not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways," he said.