Harry Styles is taking his acting chops into a new direction following reports that he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Starfox.

Film writer for Variety Matt Donnelly shared this interesting tidbit in the list of new characters in the MCU following the premiere of "The Eternals" on Monday night. He took to Twitter to announce that the former One Direction singer was featured in the film as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

Eros is the son of Mentor and was born on Titan. He is a member of the Eternals and often goes by his superhero name Starfox. He is a human-like being unlike his brother the Mad Titan Thanos, who was the MCU's main villain through "Avengers: Endgame."

Of course, Donnelly's announcement caused quite a stir among Marvel fans and followers of the 27-year-old English singer. There were those who expressed their excitement to see him suit up as a superhero.

"I apologize in advance for the person I will become if Harry Styles really is in the Eternals movie," one fan commented and another wrote, "Eros is the brother of Thanos but is the complete opposite, he's nice, caring and can physically can peoples emotions. Basically Harry is play Harry."



"Y'all what? I can't do this. when I say I'm obsessed w marvel, I mean I'm OBSESSED. and combine that w harry? I'm unstable," one more chimed in.

But there were also those who complained that Donnelly spoiled "The Eternals" for those people who have yet to see the film prior to its release on Nov. 5. One tweeted, "Not trying to sound rude, but as a Marvel and 1D fan I wish that I could've been surprised when I watch it in theaters...I would've liked to actually witness it myself than it get spoiled for me."

I can’t begin to tell you how privileged and unprofessional it is to tweet a massive spoiler when you were invited to a premiere or early screening. This movie is for fans. And hundreds of people worked on it to make it surprising and special.

I hope Disney uninvites you pic.twitter.com/wKmSWPZufo — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 19, 2021

Regardless, Marvel has yet to confirm Eros' casting. Styles himself has also yet to confirm his involvement with the MCU. He was not at the premiere of "The Eternals," which saw most of the main cast attend including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and more.