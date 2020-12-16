In a series of social media posts on Wednesday, Harry Styles announced that he is postponing his "Fine Line" tour in the U.K. and Europe indefinitely. He initially scheduled it for 2021.

The former One Direction singer told his fans that their health and safety will always remain his priority. Thus, he is moving his planned tour in February and March 2021 to a later date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not say when his shows will resume and only asked for his fans to wait for updates next year.

"Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I, unfortunately, have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice," Styles shared on Twitter.

"I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can't wait to see you all on the road as soon as it's safe to do so," he added and concluded his announcement with a reminder to "Treat people with kindness."

Ahead of the announcement, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer celebrated the one-year anniversary of "Fine Line." It is his second studio album released on Dec. 13, 2019. He posted a special message thanking his fans for their support.

"Fine Line is one year old. I couldn't be more grateful for you all continually finding new ways to change my life. Thank you for listening, and for everything else. I always love you, but especially today. H," he wrote.

Styles had initially booked August to October of this year for his "Fine Line" tour in North America. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to move it to Feb/March 2021. In an announcement posted to Instagram in June, he said the "well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority." He also expressed his excitement to meet everyone "on the road as soon as it's safe to do so."

In the meantime, Styles said he will take this break as an opportunity "to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future." He encouraged others to do the same.