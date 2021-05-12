The internet wants to know why Harry Styles, who grew up in Cheshire, England, spoke with an obvious American accent during Tuesday night's "BRIT Awards 2021."

The 27-year old former One Direction singer took home the Best British Single award for his hip track "Watermelon Sugar." In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fans for their continued support and expressed his pride to be celebrating music at the event.

"Thank you so much. It's... I just continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to get to do this job every day," Styles said in the video posted on the official Twitter page of the BRIT Awards.

"I am really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight. I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me, always, and everyone in my life who has my back. Thank you so much, I love you," he continued.

In his speech, Styles also thanked all the NHS workers sitting in the audience for everything they did for "this country in the last year." He concluded his message, "We love you so much, thank you very very much, thank you, have a good night."

Despite the cheers from the crowd, those watching the BRIT Awards from their homes were left baffled at the singer's twang. Fans were quick to point out that he spoke with an American accent.

"Wtf was Harry Styles' accent!? Since when was he American!? #brits2021," one tweeted and another asked, "Why has Harry Styles turned American? #brits2021."

"My mum just asked why Harry was talking with an American accent at the Brits," another fan wrote while one joked, "Dear Brits there was a Harry Styles imposter [sic] on stage with an American accent and a bad head cold."

Is it me or has Harry Styles developed an American accent? ? #BRITs #brits2021 — D-a-v-i-d ✨ (@southg8lad) May 11, 2021

Love the hair but @Harry_Styles what is that American accent about?! That can leave thank you. #brits2021 — Kirsty ? (@KirstyLBx) May 11, 2021

Harry Styles bringing the odd american accent out at #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/P4rLAHHAmW — Phil Scully (@philscully) May 11, 2021

Others, on the other hand, explained that Styles' American accent at the BRIT Awards is probably a result of being in American movies. He recently wrapped up filming the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling." He plays the male lead character named Jack in the film by director Olivia Wilde, who is rumored to be his girlfriend.