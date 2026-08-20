Harvard University has agreed to pay $53 million (£39 million) to settle lawsuits over body parts stolen from its medical school morgue, a deal that hands donor families across the US a new legal path to sue anatomical gift programmes.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge granted preliminary approval this week, clearing two class-action funds that will compensate families whose loved ones' remains may have been taken. Families began suing in 2023, arguing the school failed to protect remains entrusted to it. Harvard said distributing the money is expected to take several months.

The Ruling That Reset the Rules

The settlement matters far beyond Boston. It followed an October 2025 decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court, that stripped anatomical gift programmes of the blanket immunity they had long relied on to defeat such claims.

For years, institutions argued the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act shielded them from liability as long as they acted in good faith. A lower court accepted that reasoning and dismissed the families' suits in 2024. The Supreme Judicial Court reversed, finding Harvard's oversight of the morgue amounted to an 'extraordinary failure' that could not qualify as good faith.

'Anatomical gift programmes will no longer be assured blanket immunity to these kinds of lawsuits,' said Shannon Pennock, an attorney for some of the families. The ruling gives relatives elsewhere a template to hold institutions accountable.

Inside the Morgue Theft Scheme

Federal prosecutors said Cedric Lodge, who managed the Harvard Medical School morgue, took organs, brains, faces, and other parts from donated cadavers between 2018 and August 2022. He moved the remains to his New Hampshire home and sold them to buyers in several states.

Lodge was sentenced to eight years in prison in December after pleading guilty to interstate transport of stolen remains. His wife, Denise Lodge, received about one year. Six people who bought remains have also pleaded guilty, with sentences ranging from six months to 15 years, according to court records.

The indictment said some parts were shipped through the US Postal Service. Investigators later linked the Harvard thefts, through a shared buyer, to a separate scheme at a Little Rock, Arkansas, mortuary and crematorium.

What It Means for Body Donors

Roughly 20,000 people in the US donate their bodies to medical research and education each year, trusting that their remains will be treated with dignity. The scandal exposed how thin the oversight can be, with an unsupervised manager able to remove parts for years without detection.

Most US states have adopted versions of the same gift act, so the Massachusetts reasoning could influence how courts elsewhere weigh similar claims. For families weighing donation, the settlement offers a clearer answer to a hard question. If a programme fails in its duty, there is now, at least in Massachusetts, a proven route to legal recourse.

Harvard's Response

As part of the agreement, Harvard will give affected families a statement condemning Lodge's conduct as 'morally reprehensible' and outline changes made to its donation programme. Deans George Daley and Bernard Chang said the school wanted to prioritise support for families and the programme while avoiding drawn-out litigation.

The university learned of the thefts from the FBI, which asked it to stay silent until an indictment was secured. Lodge was fired in 2023.