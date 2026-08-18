Strangers across the US and beyond have given more than $880,000 (£650,400) to the parents of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children, as her murder trial enters a fourth week that could send her to prison for life.

Two Fundraisers, Two Very Different Causes

The GoFundMe page for Mike and Paula Musgrove, Clancy's mother and father, passed $882,000 (£651,000) on Monday against a $2 million (£1.47 million) goal. A Wisconsin woman, Brandee Mulligan, set it up around six days earlier to cover the travel, lodging, and living costs the couple have absorbed while standing by their daughter.

The response echoes a moment from the same tragedy three years ago. In the days after the children died, a separate fundraiser drew more than $1 million (£738,000) for Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's husband and the father of Cora, Dawson, and Callan. That fund, organised by Matthew Glaser, gathered over 15,000 donations for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help.

Patrick Clancy has since turned his grief into giving of his own, running the 2026 Boston Marathon in memory of his children and raising about $76,000 (£56,000) for Boston Children's Hospital, where baby Callan died. Now the money is flowing to the parents of the woman accused of the killings. Two funds tied to one family, with two very different objects of public sympathy.

'Nothing About This Fund Asks Anyone To Share Their View'

The Musgrove page is unusually direct about what it is not. It tells donors the fund takes no side in the criminal case and asks only that people recognise the financial toll on two parents who kept showing up.

Mike and Paula Musgrove relocated from Connecticut to Massachusetts to attend the proceedings, drawing down savings built over decades, according to the fundraiser. The page says the couple will need to rebuild their finances, whatever the verdict.

Prosecution Rests as the Trial Nears a Turning Point

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday after calling close to 70 witnesses over two weeks to Plymouth Superior Court. Their final witness, Ian Whiffin of the forensics firm Cellebrite, examined data from Clancy's iPhone on the day of the deaths.

Clancy, now 36, does not dispute that she strangled Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan at the family's Duxbury home on 24 January 2023. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, argues she is not criminally responsible because she was in a postpartum psychotic episode, worsened by bipolar disorder and prescribed antidepressants.

Prosecutors counter that the former labour and delivery nurse acted intentionally and rationally, sending her husband out for takeaway and to a pharmacy before the killings. If convicted, she faces life without the possibility of parole. The defence opened with a former Massachusetts General Hospital colleague, and Clancy's mother and sister later testified about her worsening mental state.

A Global Wave of Small Donations

With the trial streamed gavel to gavel, contributions have arrived from Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and as far as Belize. Several donors described their own experiences of postpartum illness in the comments.

The duelling generosity leaves an uncomfortable question for anyone who has ever tapped a donate button. In a tragedy with no good outcome and no winners, whose suffering earns a stranger's money? For now, thousands have decided the answer includes the parents standing behind the accused.