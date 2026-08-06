A US organ donation organisation is facing the loss of its federal certification after the Trump administration accused it of serious safety failures, including allegedly attempting to recover organs from patients who were still showing signs of life.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced on Wednesday that the government is moving to decertify Kentucky-based non-profit Network for Hope, citing incidents that raised concerns over patient safety. The organisation has denied wrongdoing and said it will appeal the decision.

The allegations date back several years and drew national attention after reports emerged that some organ donation procedures had been considered before patients were conclusively determined to be dead. Although the surgeries in question never took place, the cases prompted some Americans to remove themselves from organ donor registries, fuelling wider debate about public confidence in the transplant system.

Organ Donation Group Faces Federal Action Over Safety Allegations

Announcing the proposed action, Kennedy described Network for Hope as 'a bad apple' and accused the organisation of 'persistent safety failures'.

Network for Hope is one of roughly 55 organ procurement organisations across the United States. These organisations coordinate organ donation after a patient's death and help match donated organs with people waiting for life-saving transplants.

Among the allegations is an incident in 2021 involving the organisation's predecessor. According to the claims, staff allegedly pressured a local hospital to move forward with withdrawing life support and preparing for organ recovery from a man who had overdosed on drugs, despite indications that he was regaining consciousness.

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The patient ultimately survived. He appeared alongside Kennedy during Wednesday's press briefing and publicly thanked the Health Secretary.

No organ recovery surgery was carried out in that case or in the other incidents referenced by the administration.

Under US law, organ procurement organisations cannot determine whether a patient has died. That decision rests solely with the treating physician. Only after a doctor has formally declared death can an organ donation organisation begin coordinating the donation process and arrange transplant surgeries.

Network For Hope Rejects Organ Donation Claims

Network for Hope has strongly disputed the government's decision, insisting it complies with all federal requirements governing organ donation.

In a statement, the organisation said it 'strongly disagrees' with the proposed decertification and confirmed it intends to challenge the decision through the appeals process.

The organisation also pointed to new safeguards introduced last year. It said it implemented what it described as a 'first-of-its-kind' measure allowing anyone involved in a donation case, including healthcare professionals and family members, to request an immediate pause if there are concerns that a patient may not be an appropriate donor.

Kentucky has since passed legislation requiring such a pause, while the federal Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network is developing new nationwide rules that would require every organ procurement organisation in the country to adopt similar protections.

The case has renewed attention on the balance between protecting potential donors and preserving a transplant system that saves thousands of lives each year.

More than 100,000 people are currently on the US transplant waiting list, with most waiting for a kidney. According to the report, thousands are expected to die before a suitable organ becomes available.

Despite a slight decline in donations from deceased donors, more than 49,000 transplant operations were carried out across the United States last year, setting a new annual record.

Whether the allegations against Network for Hope ultimately justify decertification remains unresolved. The organisation has denied the claims, and the proposed federal action is expected to face an appeal.