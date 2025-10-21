Federal immigration agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are facing intense scrutiny after a joint investigation found that at least 170 US citizens were mistakenly detained since January 2025.

This alleged pattern of wrongful arrests, described by lawmakers as 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable', raises pressing questions about civil-liberties protections, racial bias and the accuracy of immigration enforcement systems.

The revelations, uncovered by a joint investigation from ProPublica and Common Dreams, have sparked outrage among lawmakers and civil rights advocates, who describe the pattern as 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.'

According to Common Dreams, the investigation found that Americans have been 'dragged, tackled, beaten, tased, and shot' by immigration agents during enforcement operations. Some individuals were held for days before proving their citizenship, often without access to legal counsel or family contact.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has condemned the practice, arguing that ICE's enforcement tactics violate constitutional protections and disproportionately affect people of colour. The organisation is now calling for congressional oversight and systemic reform.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability

Members of Congress have expressed alarm at the findings, with several calling for immediate hearings and a review of ICE's internal protocols.

In a statement to Factually, legal experts confirmed that ICE has repeatedly detained US citizens in recent months, citing database mismatches, outdated records, and algorithmic errors as key factors. These issues, they argue, stem from a lack of diligence in verifying citizenship status before making arrests.

Senator Booker called on the ICE for oversight and reform, describing its practices as involving 'egregious and appalling abuses.'

Systemic Failures and Racial Bias

The wrongful detentions have reignited concerns about racial profiling and overbroad enforcement tactics. Many of the cases reportedly involve individuals with Latino surnames or those living in immigrant-heavy communities, where ICE operations are more frequent.

Richard T Herman, an immigration lawyer with over 30 years of experience, noted that 'biographical collisions,' where individuals share similar names or birthdates with undocumented persons, are a common cause of mistaken arrests. He also criticised the reliance on outdated databases and automated systems that fail to flag citizenship status accurately.

Herman added that such incidents are not isolated but reflect a systemic failure to respect civil liberties and a troubling disregard for the rights of American citizens.

Calls for Reform and Oversight

Civil rights groups are urging the US government to take immediate action to prevent further wrongful detentions. Proposed reforms include mandatory citizenship verification before arrest, improved data accuracy, and independent review panels to investigate complaints.

The ACLU has also called for increased transparency in ICE operations, including public reporting of mistaken detentions and disciplinary measures for agents involved.

Meanwhile, legal challenges are mounting. Several individuals who were wrongly detained are now pursuing lawsuits against the federal government, seeking damages for emotional distress, lost wages, and reputational harm.

A Crisis of Trust

The controversy has deepened public mistrust in immigration enforcement agencies, particularly among minority communities. Advocates warn that continued incidents of mistaken detention could deter cooperation with law enforcement and exacerbate tensions in already vulnerable populations.

As Congress prepares to examine ICE's practices, the agency faces growing pressure to overhaul its systems and restore public confidence.

The spotlight remains on the human cost of bureaucratic error and the urgent need for accountability.