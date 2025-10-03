Lori Loughlin has separated from her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Her representative says the pair are living apart and 'taking a break', with no legal proceedings underway. The announcement comes just one day after the Full House actress was photographed sharing a warm embrace with actor James Tupper, the former partner of the late Anne Heche. Neither has commented on their relationship status.

According to People, a source close to the couple revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli have 'been separated for a while now' and that their decision to part ways was amicable.

The couple's relationship had long been under public scrutiny following their involvement in the 2019 US college admissions scandal, which resulted in both serving short prison sentences.

A High-Profile Sighting

Just hours before the separation news broke, Loughlin was seen dining at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, with Tupper.

In photos published by Page Six, the actress was captured hugging the Canadian actor as they left the restaurant.

Tupper, best known for his roles in Men in Trees and Big Little Lies, previously shared a long-term relationship with Anne Heche, who died in a car accident in 2022.

While the photographs quickly sparked speculation about a new romance, neither Loughlin nor Tupper has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Friends of the actress, however, told Page Six that the dinner appeared to be a friendly outing rather than a romantic liaison.

The End of a Hollywood Marriage

Loughlin, 60, and Giannulli, 61, married in 1997 and share two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade.

Their partnership endured significant turbulence following 'Operation Varsity Blues', the high-profile FBI investigation that uncovered how wealthy parents secured places for their children in elite US universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee admission for their daughters at the University of Southern California.

Both pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges in 2020. Loughlin served two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months behind bars.

At the time, their lawyers maintained that the couple's actions stemmed from a desire to support their daughters rather than any malicious intent.

In a statement following her release, Loughlin expressed regret for her role in the scandal and said she was committed to 'moving forward and making amends'.

Moving On From Scandal

In the years since, Loughlin has attempted to rebuild her career and personal life. She has taken on acting roles, including a part in the drama On Call, where she plays a police officer.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, she admitted the role gave her a 'new appreciation' for law enforcement and reflected her desire to portray characters with resilience.

Meanwhile, Giannulli has kept a lower public profile, reportedly focusing on his business and private life.

Their daughters have also sought to establish their own identities outside of the scandal, with Olivia Jade pursuing work as a social media influencer and Isabella Rose exploring acting.

Selling the Family Home

Signs of a separation had already been surfacing in recent months. In July, People reported that the couple listed their Hidden Hills home for sale, initially at $17.5 million in April 2024, and then at $16.5 million in early 2025. The timing and pricing shifts added to speculation that they were living separately.

Friends close to the pair later confirmed that the house sale was linked to their decision to live separately.

The couple's split marks the end of one of Hollywood's most recognisable unions from the 1990s.

Yet sources told People that Loughlin and Giannulli remain focused on their daughters' well-being and continue to support each other despite their personal differences.

What Comes Next?

While rumours swirl around Loughlin's connection with Tupper, industry insiders say her primary focus remains on her career and rebuilding her reputation in Hollywood.

As one casting executive told Entertainment Weekly, 'She knows she has to work twice as hard to earn back the public's trust. But audiences love a comeback story, and Lori still has fans rooting for her.'

For now, it remains unclear whether her friendly outing with Tupper signals the beginning of a new chapter in her personal life.

What is certain is that Loughlin's journey from scandal to redemption, and now separation, continues to captivate public attention.