Josh Marshall, the manager of singer D4vd, has broken his silence regarding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The 14-year-old girl's dismembered body was found on 8 September 2025 inside the boot of D4vd's Tesla in Los Angeles.

Marshall, who runs the label Mogul Vision, spoke publicly after a Tesla key card was discovered near D4vd's Hollywood Hills property on 29 September. Police confirmed that the key card is now under investigation, though Marshall has not been named a suspect.

His statement aimed to address speculation spreading online and to distance himself from claims linking him to the case.

D4vd's Manager Finally Speaks

According to The Hindustan Times, Marshall blasted several videos on October 2025 on TikTok. In these posts, he firmly rejected any role in the teenager's death.

He said, 'I had zero knowledge of anything'. He added that his role as manager does not require daily contact with D4vd. According to him, most responsibilities are handled by other staff. He stated, 'I work remotely 95 percent of the time and my job doesn't require much interaction with David'.

Marshall also spoke of the effect on his family. He explained, 'This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy'.

D4vd's Manager Accused of Killing Celeste

Despite his denials, social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have been filled with posts accusing Marshall of involvement, as per the Daily Mail. Some videos directly claimed that he killed Celeste. Marshall reacted strongly, calling such remarks false. He replied: 'How dare you say something like this with no facts'.

He further labelled the accusations as misinformation. 'This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I'll speak on this matter. FOR NOW'. In another post, he urged people to stop spreading baseless theories. 'Stop creating false narratives and assumptions'.

Marshall even appealed to creators spreading these claims, saying, 'I hope the creator of this video pins my comment and corrects what she said with a new video, and anyone else making false comments or following a narrative about me that isn't true'.

Marshall Claims He Didn't Live With D4vd

Speculation also grew that Marshall lived in the Hollywood Hills property connected to the case. He directly denied this. He wrote, 'I received no emails and I'm no one's roommate. I live full-time at home with my wife and kids. I do not live in California.'

He further clarified: 'Lol I've never lived in that home. I live in an entirely different state with my family. I do not have access to any cameras nor anything on that property'.

Josh Marshall Speaks After Tesla Key Card Discovery

The discovery of the Tesla key card near D4vd's residence raised new questions. A neighbour found the card in a gutter and later turned it over to Los Angeles police. Reports noted that the card may have been missed during earlier searches. Concerns about evidence handling grew when the neighbour admitted touching the card without gloves.

Marshall responded by highlighting that he had no connection to vehicles in California. He stated: 'I have no cars registered in my name in California. Nor have any of my cars been in that state.'

He urged the media and the public to rely on facts. 'Please report on factual information. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon'.

For now, investigators continue to pursue leads in the Celeste Rivas case, while Marshall maintains his denial of any link to the crime.