Canada has updated its travel warning for citizens planning to visit the United States, highlighting increased scrutiny at border crossings and potential risks for 2SLGBTQI+ travellers. The advisory was issued on 1 October 2025 by Global Affairs Canada, amid growing concerns over state-level laws affecting LGBTQ+ rights. Travellers are urged to be aware of entry requirements, potential searches, and legal variations across US states before embarking on their journey.

Key Points of the Travel Advisory

The updated advisory informs Canadian travellers that US authorities may conduct thorough inspections at the border. Officials have discretion to search electronic devices, question travellers, and, in some cases, deny entry or revoke visas and permanent residency. While most Canadian citizens can enter the US without a visa for short stays, the advisory warns that specific activities or extended visits could require additional documentation.

Global Affairs Canada emphasises that it cannot intervene if travellers are denied entry or fail to meet US border requirements. The warning is designed to ensure Canadians understand the legal powers exercised by US Customs and Border Protection officers and the importance of complying with all entry regulations.

Risks for 2SLGBTQI+ Travellers

The advisory particularly highlights risks for 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. Certain US states have introduced legislation that may affect the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ travellers. For example, some states restrict drag performances or limit access to gender-affirming care, while others have broader policies affecting public spaces and healthcare access.

According to Newsweek, Canada's updated advisory warns that US authorities may terminate visas or permanent residency in certain cases, suggesting tighter enforcement.

These legal variations mean that Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ travellers could face challenges depending on the state they plan to visit. News sources including Newsweek note that these laws may impact personal safety, access to services, and legal protections during travel. The advisory encourages all travellers to research local regulations and understand potential risks before entering the United States.

Academic and Professional Travel Considerations

In addition to general travel concerns, Canadian academic and professional organisations have issued warnings for staff travelling to the US. The Canadian Association of University Teachers advises that electronic device inspections could compromise confidential academic research and professional data. Concerns extend to academic freedom and the privacy of sensitive materials, particularly for those conducting research or attending conferences in the United States.

These warnings reinforce the broader advisory for all travellers but highlight the heightened importance of preparation for professionals and academics who may carry confidential information.

Practical Travel Tips for 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians

Travellers are encouraged to take practical steps to reduce potential issues at US borders. Checking state-specific laws, ensuring travel documents are current, and limiting sensitive data on electronic devices are recommended measures. Registering with Canadian government travel services can provide updates and alerts during a trip.

Other tips include planning routes carefully, being aware of local LGBTQ+ resources, and understanding how state laws may differ from federal regulations. These precautions can help ensure a smoother entry process and reduce potential legal or social complications.

Government Limitations and Border Preparedness

Global Affairs Canada stresses that travellers must understand the limitations of Canadian government support while in the US Border officials have considerable discretion, and Canadian authorities cannot intervene if entry is refused. Being informed about border practices, rights, and state-specific laws is essential for safe and compliant travel.