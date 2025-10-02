Google has come under fire after users noticed a striking omission in search results related to US President Donald Trump's health. On 1 October 2025, online users discovered that searching terms such as 'Does Trump show signs of dementia?' produced no AI-generated summary.

Instead, the platform displayed a notice saying: 'An AI Overview is not available for this search'. This became controversial because the same query about former President Joe Biden produced a detailed AI response addressing dementia allegations.

The difference sparked fresh accusations of bias, censorship, and even a potential cover-up of Trump's condition.

No Google AI Summary for Donald Trump Dementia Searches

According to The Hindustan Times, searches such as 'is Trump in cognitive decline' only returned a list of links. Google's AI Overview, which usually gives a short summary, was entirely absent. The Independent later confirmed the discrepancy with its own tests.

When users searched the same question for Biden, Google displayed a more direct response. The AI system acknowledged that assessing dementia was complex, added that only medical professionals could make a diagnosis, and even referenced Special Counsel Robert Hur's report describing Biden as a 'well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory'.

The different treatment between Trump and Biden led to questions about why Google's AI was silent on one but active on the other.

Google Faces Serious Accusations

The lack of an AI response to Trump's health immediately raised accusations of political bias. Critics argued that the tech company was shielding him from public scrutiny, as reported by The Daily Beast. Some outlets suggested Google might be concerned about Trump's history of reacting aggressively to negative press.

The timing also made the issue more sensitive. Trump, now 79, is set to surpass Biden as the oldest sitting President. His health has been scrutinised for years due to rambling speeches, memory lapses, and strange claims, such as stating his presidency began in 2016 or mentioning his uncle taught the Unabomber.

These moments added fuel to ongoing debates about his cognitive condition.

Google Defends Lack of AI Overview on Trump Health

Google rejected suggestions of intentional bias. A spokesperson explained that the AI Overview feature does not appear for every query. The company stressed that its systems decide automatically whether an AI-generated answer would be helpful.

'Our systems automatically determine where an AI response will be useful, and it's not always 100 percent consistent,' the spokesperson said.

He added: 'We don't show AI Overviews on every query and similarly in AI Mode, for some topics (like current events) we may show a list of links as the response'.

The company's explanation did little to calm speculation. Critics argued the inconsistency highlighted larger concerns about transparency and trust in artificial intelligence tools.

Google AI Overview Issue Sparks Conspiracy Theories

The missing AI summaries for Trump's health fuelled a wave of conspiracy theories online. Many claimed Google was hiding information about alleged dementia. Others argued the silence itself gave the appearance of a cover-up.

Speculation about Trump's health has circulated for years. Earlier in 2025, images of a lump on his arm prompted online claims of hidden medical problems. At one point, rumours spread that he had died after being unusually quiet for a weekend. Those stories were debunked, but added to the growing mistrust surrounding his condition.

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner said that Trump showed signs of major decline in language skills. He said, 'He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now... his vocabulary has gone down... sometimes he's really unable to complete a thought. Sometimes he's unable to complete a word'.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns, calling himself a 'stable genius' and boasting about achieving top scores in cognitive tests. Still, the lack of a Google AI summary compared with Biden's continues to raise questions about fairness, transparency, and whether technology companies play a role in shaping the debate over leaders' health.