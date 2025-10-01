The world of science and conservation is mourning the loss of a true giant. Dame Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and unwavering advocate for the natural world, has passed away at the age of 91.

The institute she founded said on social media: 'The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes.'

Tragically, she was in California at the time, travelling as part of her speaking tour in the United States. The British primatologist's findings as an ethologist transformed science, and her life was an unrelenting testament to the conservation and rehabilitation of our natural environment.

The Gombe Breakthrough: How Goodall Changed Science

Goodall was only 26 years old when she initially arrived in Tanzania and commenced her significant, life-altering research on wild chimpanzees. Her relentless study of the species yielded what the Jane Goodall Institute now regards as one of the significant accomplishments of twentieth-century scholarship.

In her research, Goodall conclusively demonstrated that chimpanzees exhibit a variety of activities analogous to humans. These included:

Communication.

The development of distinct personalities.

The creation and utilisation of tools.

She told ABC News in 2020: 'Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back....The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving an altruistic.'

Childhood Dreams and Scientific Legacy

Goodall's profound affinity for animals began almost at birth, as she informed ABC News. In her youth, she aspired to journey to Africa and reside amidst the wildlife. At the age of 10, she read Doctor Dolittle and Tarzan, and that inspiration ultimately altered the course of her life.

The initial entry into Gombe National Park was arduous; the landscape was rugged and rocky, the woodlands dense, and dangers from buffalo and leopards resided in the wild. Despite the challenges, her lifetime dream had now been fulfilled, and Goodall recognised she was precisely where she was destined to be.

Goodall's study received both scientific accolades and widespread recognition. She was widely acknowledged for facilitating a critical increase in women's participation in

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields have evolved over the years. According to The Jane Goodall Institute, which referenced census data from 1970 to 2011, the proportion of women in STEM has risen from 7% to 26% over the past six decades.

The Conservation Crusader: Climate Catastrophe Warning

The anthropologist continued to tirelessly advocate for environmental causes well into her 80s and 90s. In 2019, Goodall recognised the severity of the climate catastrophe and the necessity of alleviating future warming, stating to ABC News that the world is 'imperiled.'

At the time, she stated: 'We are definitely at a point where we need to make something happen. We are imperiled. We have a window of time. I'm fairly sure we do. But, we've got to take action.'

In a move to diminish personal carbon footprints and mitigate excessive mineral extraction globally, Goodall collaborated with Apple in 2022 to promote gadget recycling among consumers. She asserted: 'Yes, people need to make money, but it is possible to make money without destroying the planet. We've gone so far in destroying the planet that it's shocking.'

Even in 2020, Goodall underscored that there was still considerable knowledge to be gained from 'our closest living relatives.' During the diamond jubilee anniversary of the study of the species, she claimed: 'They're still teaching us.'

Popular Culture and Lasting Legacy

Goodall's significance in popular culture was solidified in 2022 when Mattel unveiled a special edition Barbie doll honouring the environmentalist to mark the 62nd anniversary of her inaugural visit to Tanzania's Gombe National Park.

'My entire career, I've wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them,' she said in a statement at the time. The sustainable doll, constructed from ocean-bound plastic, is attired in a khaki shirt and shorts, equipped with binoculars, and holding a notebook.

The Jane Goodall Institute, established in 1977, persists as the most enduring research initiative on wild chimpanzees. The organisation continues its vital efforts to conserve the species' natural habitat and avert extinction.

The passing of Dame Jane Goodall marks the end of an era defined by her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees, which forever changed our understanding of humanity's closest living relatives.

From her adventurous start in Gombe to her later years spent urgently campaigning against the climate catastrophe, Goodall's legacy endures not only in her scientific discoveries and the thriving Jane Goodall Institute but also in her success at inspiring generations of women to pursue STEM fields and her persistent belief that we still have time to save our imperilled planet.