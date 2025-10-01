The death toll from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the central Philippines has risen above 50, with hundreds injured and hospitals overwhelmed on the island of Cebu.

The shallow tremor hit late on 30 September 2025 near the northern city of Bogo, home to about 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake caused widespread destruction, leaving families trapped, homes reduced to rubble, and entire barangays cut off as rescue teams worked through the night.

Hospitals Overflow as Aftershocks Continue

At the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, patients were treated outside beneath blue tents after being wheeled out of damaged wards amid fears of collapse.

Injured children cried and adults screamed in pain as medical staff struggled to cope with the surge in casualties. Black body bags were carried into vans bound for local mortuaries, AFP journalists reported.

'Because of the high volume of patients with serious injuries, the medical staff tended to some of them outside the hospital,' Cebu provincial Governor Pamela Baricuatro said in a post on her official Facebook page.

Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro confirmed that 'up to 60 people are reported killed so far,' warning that casualty numbers remain fluid as more reports come in from remote areas.

The hospital in Bogo listed 53 confirmed deaths, 30 of them from the city itself, and 154 injured.

Survivors Pulled From Rubble

Survivors have described the desperate fight to escape collapsing buildings.

Richard Guion, 39, said he and his wife were rescued by their teenage son after their concrete wall caved in. 'When the cement collapsed, I called out to him,' Guion said, adding he was thankful his son ignored his earlier order to go to bed. His wife suffered a broken foot, and Guion's arm was badly injured.

Rescuer Teddy Fontillas, 56, said he had not slept since the quake hit. 'Some patients had to be moved to other hospitals because the one in Bogo was already overflowing. I'm already struggling but what we are doing is necessary to help our patients,' he said.

Dramatic Scenes Across Cebu

Dramatic videos shared online showed an old Catholic church on Bantayan island swaying before its belfry collapsed into a courtyard.

'I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure. Luckily no one got hurt,' said 25-year-old Martham Pacilan, who was nearby when the tower fell.

In Cebu City, about 100 kilometres south of the epicentre, shoppers ran for cover as the ceiling of a mall food court collapsed. 'My friend and I ate at the food court near closing time, and then, bang! It was as if the Earth stopped spinning. And then the mall started shaking,' said 21-year-old Jayford Maranga. His friend sustained minor injuries.

Local television footage also showed motorcyclists forced to dismount and cling to bridge railings as the structure violently rocked during the quake.

Rescue Operations and Infrastructure Damage

Rescue teams have warned there could still be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings. 'There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings,' provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported 379 aftershocks overnight, making rescue work dangerous and forcing many residents to stay in open areas.

Power lines snapped across Cebu and nearby islands, though the National Grid Corporation said electricity had been restored to several provinces by midnight. Roads across the region cracked, including in Tabogon, where deep fissures disrupted transport and relief access.

10 Videos Capturing the Full Effects of the Earthquake in Cebu

A Disaster-Prone Nation

The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', a seismically active zone where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent. While most tremors are too weak to cause damage, destructive quakes can strike without warning.

Officials have warned that the casualty toll from the Cebu quake is expected to rise as rescuers reach more remote villages and assess the scale of the destruction.