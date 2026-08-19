Hayden Panettiere's death has sparked unexpected backlash against Neutrogena. Fans have called for a boycott on social media after revisiting the actress' account of how the skincare brand ended its relationship with her following her public discussion of postpartum depression.

They accused the company of abandoning an actress who had used her platform to speak about a serious maternal-health issue. The controversy has now moved beyond social media, with Neutrogena's parent company, Kenvue Inc., seeing its shares fall by about 2 per cent amid the backlash. Whether the decline is directly linked to the boycott remains unclear.

Searches for 'Neutrogena boycott' on Google Trends surged more than 5,000 per cent, while consumers flooded the brand's social media pages with criticism. Neutrogena itself is not a separately traded company, and Kenvue owns a much broader portfolio of consumer-health brands.

Why Hayden Panettiere Fans Are Boycotting Neutrogena

The backlash centres on revelations surrounding Panettiere's former Neutrogena relationship. Panettiere discussed in her 2026 memoir and interviews how the brand dropped her from its long-running contract in 2015 after she spoke publicly about her struggle with postpartum depression.

Fans have now returned to those comments following her death and are questioning whether the decision reflected an unwillingness to associate the brand with a difficult subject. The reaction has been particularly strong because Panettiere was not simply discussing a private difficulty.

She had become an outspoken advocate for conversations around mental health and the realities of motherhood. Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, detailed her experiences with addiction, depression, trauma and the loss of custody of her daughter, Kaya.

Hayden Panettiere revealed that Neutrogena ended their decade-long partnership after she spoke publicly about postpartum depression, triggering renewed criticism of the skincare brand. On Reddit, some users have explicitly linked the contract decision to the boycott.

One discussion attracted hundreds of upvotes, with commenters saying they would no longer purchase Neutrogena products.

Did the Neutrogena Boycott Actually Hit Shares?

Neutrogena is owned by Kenvue Inc., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KVUE. Johnson & Johnson spun its consumer-health business into Kenvue, which became an independent publicly traded company in 2023.

Kenvue's portfolio includes Neutrogena alongside brands such as Tylenol, Listerine, Aveeno, Band-Aid and Johnson's. Kenvue shares fell approximately 2 per cent amid the controversy before partially recovering.

That is a notable one-day move, but it does not mean that the company suffered an unprecedented collapse or that the Panettiere controversy alone caused the decline. Kenvue is a multibillion-dollar consumer health company with annual sales spanning multiple categories and brands, and this issue matters to investors.

Its share price can be influenced by earnings, consumer spending, legal issues, corporate developments and broader market conditions. A short-term movement cannot automatically be attributed to a celebrity boycott.

Why Neutrogena Has Stayed Silent on the Panettiere Backlash

Read more Hayden Panettiere Fans Slam Neutrogena After Brand Allegedly Cut Ties Over Postpartum Interview Hayden Panettiere Fans Slam Neutrogena After Brand Allegedly Cut Ties Over Postpartum Interview

For now, the biggest impact appears to be reputational rather than financial. The reported 2 per cent decline in Kenvue's share price is relatively small for a company of its size, but the online reaction shows how quickly consumer sentiment can turn when an old corporate decision is linked to a beloved public figure's death.

Neutrogena has not publicly responded to the growing backlash. For Panettiere's fans, however, the dispute is no longer simply about an old endorsement contract.

It has become part of the wider conversation surrounding her legacy, her openness about postpartum depression and the pressures she faced throughout her life.