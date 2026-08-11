Julie Andrews has finally ended years of speculation over whether she would return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3 — and the answer is no. The 90-year-old Hollywood icon has confirmed that she does not believe she should be part of the long-awaited sequel, despite her enduring affection for the franchise and the hopes of fans who have imagined her reunited with Anne Hathaway.

Andrews was at the heart of the first two films. She played Clarisse, the poised Queen of Genovia and grandmother of Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis, in the 2001 original and its 2004 sequel. Now, more than two decades after the last film, Hathaway is preparing to return as Mia, but Andrews says the new story has moved beyond her character.

Her comments have triggered an emotional reaction among fans, many of whom had hoped Disney would find a way to include Andrews in even a brief appearance. Andrews' decision is not simply a refusal to revisit a popular character. It reflects a broader change in the actress's career, with the Oscar-winning star saying she is not completely retired but has moved towards writing, podcasts and voice work rather than demanding on-camera productions.

Julie Andrews confirms she will not return for ‘THE PRINCESS DIARIES 3’ as she has retired from on-screen acting. pic.twitter.com/qGFSh0DIjU — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2026

Julie Andrews Confirms She Won't Return as Queen Clarisse

Andrews has now made her position clear: she will not reprise Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3. In a recent interview, she explained that she feels she is 'really past all that now' and does not think she should be involved in the new film. She also stressed that her decision does not mean she is opposed to the sequel.

'It's her story. It's not really mine,' Andrews said, referring to Hathaway's Mia and the direction of the new film. She also indicated that it is simply 'too late' for her to return to the role. That distinction matters because Andrews has not rejected The Princess Diaries 3 itself, but instead appears to recognise that the franchise has entered a new chapter in which Mia, rather than Clarisse, is the central figure.

The actress has also been open about the difficulties of returning to conventional film work at her age. While she continues to work creatively, her recent projects have largely involved voice performances and other work that does not require the long physical demands of a major film production.

Why Fans Had Hoped Julie Andrews Would Return

The disappointment comes from just how closely Andrews is associated with the franchise. In the first Princess Diaries, Clarisse guides Mia through her transformation from an awkward American teenager into the heir to Genovia's throne. Their relationship gives the film much of its emotional core, while Andrews' regal performance became one of the defining elements of the series.

The sequel ended with Mia becoming Queen of Genovia, meaning a third film could naturally have provided an opportunity to explore Clarisse's relationship with her granddaughter after Mia inherited the throne. For years, there were also reasons to believe a reunion remained possible, with Andrews having previously expressed willingness to make another film while Hathaway repeatedly said she wanted her legendary co-star involved.

Hathaway even suggested in the past that the production could find creative ways to accommodate Andrews. But Andrews had already voiced doubts in 2022, saying another film was 'probably not going to be possible' because so much time had passed and both she and Hathaway had aged.

What Happens to Princess Diaries 3 Now

Andrews' absence does not mean The Princess Diaries 3 has been cancelled. Hathaway remains attached as Mia, while Adele Lim, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Joy Ride, is directing. The production is still being developed, with the creative team attempting to build a story that reflects the characters' lives as adults rather than simply repeating the original formula.

Hathaway recently revealed that the screenplay underwent a major change after the team experienced what she called a 'story breakthrough'. She said the project was moving in the right direction, although there is still no confirmed release date. Lim has also indicated that the new film will focus on Mia as a mature woman and queen, giving the story a different perspective from the teenage coming-of-age narrative of the original.

For fans, that may be the biggest adjustment of all. The Princess Diaries 3 can still return to Genovia, but it will have to do so without the woman who helped define its royal heart. Julie Andrews may not be returning to the palace, but her Clarisse remains an essential part of the story the new film is trying to continue.