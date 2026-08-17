Hayden Panettiere revealed in an old interview that Neutrogena allegedly moved to end their decade-long partnership. According to the late actor, the brand decided this after she spoke publicly about postpartum depression. This resurfaced statement has triggered renewed criticism of the skincare powerhouse.

Neutrogena reversed their decision only after Panettiere's legal representative warned them that doing so would be illegal. Panettiere ultimately remained under contract until its end, but the partnership was not renewed.

Panettiere died at 36 on 16 August 2026. Her family confirmed her death; authorities have not disclosed an official cause. In the months before her death, she spoke candidly about addiction, postpartum depression and the personal costs of fame in her memoir 'This Is Me: A Reckoning' and in interviews promoting the book.

How a 2015 Interview Changed a Decade-Long Partnership

Panettiere described the alleged fallout during a May 2026 appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast. She said she had worked with Neutrogena for about 10 years when she appeared on Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2015. She had not planned to discuss postpartum depression but the subject came up and she decided to speak openly.

'I had no intention of, or planned to talk about postpartum depression. It just came up, and I was just being honest,' she recalled.

According to Panettiere, she was subsequently told that Neutrogena wanted to fire her. Her representative pushed back, warning that dismissing her over the disclosure would be illegal. Panettiere said the immediate threat was avoided, but she believed the relationship had effectively changed. She was not invited back when the contract ended.

Hayden Panettiere claims Neutrogena attempted to end her 10-year endorsement deal after she spoke about postpartum depression. pic.twitter.com/8Dvny6bUcL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 12, 2026

What Panettiere Actually Said About Postpartum Depression

The comments Panettiere said caused the dispute were not about scandal or misconduct. She was discussing her experience after giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. She stressed that postpartum depression does not necessarily mean a mother feels hostility towards her baby, and argued that women should be able to discuss it without shame.

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In her memoir, she described a traumatic delivery involving a C-section, complications, infection and seven blood transfusions. She later struggled with alcohol and addiction while trying to cope. She was temporarily written out of 'Nashville' while seeking treatment, which she described as a major professional setback.

Fan Reaction and the Wider Conversation

Panettiere's account prompted strong reactions from fans, particularly because she said the issue involved a health condition that millions of women experience. Some online commenters have argued that the episode reflects the stigma surrounding postpartum depression, while others have criticised the use of morality clauses in celebrity endorsement contracts.

The criticism has intensified following Panettiere's death. Her recent discussions about vulnerability and mental health have led fans to reassess moments in her career when she publicly discussed struggles that were often treated as private matters.

Neutrogena did not release a statement regarding the timing of Panettiere's personal disclosures and their decision to cut ties with the actor.

Her story has resurfaced because it raises a question that has become more pressing since 2015: whether celebrities should be expected to hide personal struggles to protect commercial partnerships, and what happens when they choose honesty instead.

Panettiere's allegation remains just that — an allegation. But her explanation of what happened has ensured that the decision not to renew the partnership remains a controversial chapter in her public life.