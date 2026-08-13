Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, are facing a lawsuit from investors who allege they were misled into putting nearly $1.2 million into Wondermind, the mental-health startup the pair helped launch. The complaint, filed in federal court in Delaware, accuses Gomez, Teefey and former co-founder Daniella Pierson of portraying the company as having the leadership, infrastructure, and business opportunities needed to become a successful mental-health platform.

The investors say the reality was starkly different. They allege Gomez was supposed to play an active role in building the business through her celebrity profile, marketing reach, and commercial partnerships, while Wondermind was presented as already having a slate of revenue-generating initiatives. Instead, they claim, the promised partnerships did not materialise, an app was never built, and the company deteriorated financially without investors being properly informed.

The allegations put fresh scrutiny on a startup that once appeared to have considerable celebrity and financial momentum. Wondermind raised $5 million in a 2022 funding round at a reported $100 million valuation, but its financial troubles became public in 2025 after reports of unpaid staff, debts to vendors and major layoffs. The new lawsuit claims investors did not fully learn the extent of those problems until media investigations exposed the company's internal turmoil.

Investors: $1.2 Million Was for a Business That Never Existed

According to the complaint, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC invested about $1.2 million in September 2022. The plaintiffs allege they were given assurances about the company's infrastructure, leadership and prospects before committing their money.

Gomez is specifically accused by the plaintiffs of failing to fulfil an expected role as Wondermind's marketing leader. The investors claim she was represented as someone who would use her enormous social-media following, advertising opportunities and television appearances to help build the company.

They also allege that Wondermind presented potential celebrity partnerships as evidence of its momentum. Names cited in the company's materials, according to the complaint, included Camila Cabello, Tim Cook, Elton John, Drake and Megan Thee Stallion. The plaintiffs claim these initiatives never became the commercial opportunities they had been led to expect.

The complaint goes further, alleging that Wondermind's central product ambitions failed to materialise. The investors say the promised app was never built. They also claim that the company lacked the revenue-generating infrastructure that had allegedly been presented during fundraising.

A new lawsuit claims that Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, deceived investors into pouring over a million dollars into their business ... while the company was secretly crumbling from within.



Investors are suing the mental health organization, Wondermind, Selena Gomez,… pic.twitter.com/L3MR8fTmmv — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) August 13, 2026

Wondermind's Collapse: Unpaid Staff, Debts and Layoffs

The lawsuit follows a difficult period for Wondermind that was documented in 2025. In that year, the company's financial difficulties became public after reports of unpaid staff, debts to freelancers and vendors, and major layoffs.

Nine of its roughly 15 employees were subsequently laid off, leaving the company with only four workers. Teefey, who was serving as CEO, told staff she had taken out a loan against her home as the company attempted to address its debts.

Wondermind had looked considerably stronger only a few years earlier. Founded by Gomez, Teefey and Pierson, the company sought to build a media platform around 'mental fitness', publishing articles, interviews and podcasts aimed at making conversations about mental health more accessible.

Its 2022 fundraising round gave the company a reported $100 million valuation. This created expectations that the celebrity-backed venture could grow into a major brand.

Investors Say They Found Out After the Media Did

The plaintiffs claim they were not properly informed about Wondermind's deteriorating condition. According to the complaint, they only became aware of the depth of the company's problems after a 2025 investigation detailed allegations of internal dysfunction and financial instability.

They subsequently sought to rescind their investments and recover their money. The complaint alleges that communications with Teefey did not produce a substantive resolution.

According to the complaint, investors say she indicated at one point that an escrow account had been created to help return their investment. They later alleged that no such account existed. The lawsuit also alleges that Gomez distanced herself from Wondermind. That claim has not been established in court.

What the Case Could Cost Gomez

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The lawsuit now shifts the dispute from private financial trouble into a public legal proceeding. The plaintiffs are seeking the return of their investments, damages, legal costs and attorneys' fees. They have also requested a jury trial.

For Gomez, the allegations focus not only on Wondermind's financial performance but on whether her celebrity involvement was presented to investors as a business asset that would be actively deployed. For Teefey, the case places her leadership of the company under renewed scrutiny.

None of the allegations in the complaint have been proven. The lawsuit will now have to establish whether the representations made to investors crossed the line from optimistic startup projections into actionable deception. That distinction could determine the legal and financial consequences for everyone involved.