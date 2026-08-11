Brooks Nader has found herself at the centre of another viral celebrity debate after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star was photographed without her bikini top on a yacht during a family holiday in Sardinia, Italy, according to images that circulated online. The 29-year-old model was pictured on board with her father, Breaux Nader, and other family members nearby before jumping into the Mediterranean.

The images quickly drew attention online, with reactions ranging from criticism over the setting to people arguing that Nader's choice of clothing is nobody else's business. The controversy is particularly striking because Nader has previously spoken about growing up in a conservative Louisiana household where she and her sisters were not allowed to wear two-piece bikinis.

Her parents have nevertheless supported her increasingly high-profile modelling and acting career. In fact, Nader recently joked that they approve of her upcoming Baywatch role precisely because her character wears the show's famous one-piece red swimsuit.

Brooks Nader went topless during a family yacht day in Sardinia — with both her mom Holland and dad Breaux right there. 👀



The 29-year-old model ditched her bikini top while relaxing aboard the yacht, wearing only skimpy white crochet bottoms as her family appeared completely… pic.twitter.com/jC2KQpVZ4q — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) August 11, 2026

So, who exactly is Brooks Nader, and why has a single holiday moment attracted so much attention? The answer goes beyond the topless photographs.

Nader has built a career from winning a major modelling competition, becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, and now moving into scripted television. Her latest viral moment comes as she prepares for perhaps her biggest career opportunity yet: playing lifeguard captain Selene in Fox's forthcoming Baywatch reboot.

Who Is Brooks Nader? From Louisiana Conservative Home to SI Cover Star

Brooks Claire Nader is a model, television personality and actress born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1997. She is the eldest of four sisters and grew up in a family that has remained an important part of her public life.

Nader attended Tulane University before leaving college to pursue modelling in New York. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she won Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Swim Search, an open casting competition that attracted thousands of applicants. She subsequently appeared in the magazine and became one of its best-known models.

In 2023, Nader reached another career milestone when she was selected as one of the four cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, alongside Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Kim Petras. Her profile expanded beyond modelling when she competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in 2024. She was partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, and their relationship later attracted its own celebrity attention.

Why Did Brooks Nader Go Topless With Her Dad Nearby?

The latest controversy stems from photographs taken during a family holiday in Sardinia. Nader was seen aboard a yacht with her parents, Breaux and Holland, and younger sister Sarah Jane. At one point, she removed her bikini top and later jumped from the boat into the sea.

The presence of her father became the central talking point online. Some social-media users questioned whether going topless around family members was appropriate, while others argued that the criticism placed unnecessary scrutiny on an adult woman's body and clothing choices.

The debate has also been fuelled by the apparent contradiction between the incident and Nader's conservative upbringing. Reports have noted that bikinis were prohibited when she was growing up, making her current confidence with swimwear a striking departure from her childhood environment.

@tmz Brooks Nader was totally topless in Sardinia ... an interesting choice, considering she was with her parents and sister. 🎥: @backgrid_usa ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Why This Viral Moment Matters for Nader's Career

The viral yacht photographs arrive at an important moment for Nader. She is preparing to make her scripted television debut as Selene, a sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards, in Fox's new Baywatch series.

The reboot is scheduled to premiere in January 2027 and features a new generation of actors and influencers. Nader's casting represents a natural progression from her years as a swimsuit model into mainstream entertainment. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently featured her behind-the-scenes while filming the series, confirming her move from modelling into a regular television role.

That transition helps explain why the Sardinia photographs have generated such interest. Nader is no longer known only as a swimsuit model. Between reality television, social media, modelling and her upcoming Baywatch role, she has become a recognisable entertainment figure whose personal choices can quickly become headline news.