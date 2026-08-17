Three months before her death, Hayden Panettiere sat down with Gayle King for what would become the actress' final memoir interview, insisting she was doing well. But despite Panettiere's reassuring words, King now says it was 'clearly' evident that the actress was still struggling.

King's assessment comes from their off-camera conversation during the CBS Mornings interview, when Panettiere told her she was in a 'good place'. In hindsight, King said the actress appeared to be dealing with more than she let on, offering a poignant new perspective on Panettiere's final months.

Gayle King Reveals Panettiere Was 'Clearly Still Struggling' Behind the Scenes

King, 71, recalled speaking with the Nashville actress off-camera during her CBS Mornings appearance to promote her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. 'It was hard when she was here that day,' King said, adding that Panettiere had told her privately that she felt she was in a good place.

King added a more sobering assessment with hindsight: 'She was still, clearly still struggling. To wake up to hear this news was really tough. She was so good. She would've turned 37 on Friday.'

Panettiere died on 16 August 2026, at the age of 36, just days before her 37th birthday. Her death was confirmed by her family.

Panettiere's Raw Sit-Down on Mental Health and Motherhood

The CBS interview, filmed in May, saw Panettiere open up candidly about her mental health struggles, recovery and motherhood. She told King she was showing the 'rawest version of myself that I've ever been', while admitting that discussing her experiences still left her 'overwhelmed', noting simply that 'it doesn't get easier'.

Panettiere also reflected on working through therapy, explaining that she wanted to 'share with the world that they don't have to be afraid... that they can be imperfect'. Asked by King how she was doing, she replied that she was 'still working on myself all the time', adding that she felt 'better, healthier than I've been in a long time'.

Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, explored her experiences with child stardom, addiction, postpartum depression, motherhood and other deeply personal struggles. The book was published on 19 May 2026.

What Happened the Day Panettiere Was Found Unresponsive

Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on 16 August. First responders attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at 2.32pm. Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play, while the Greenville County Coroner's Office reported no signs of trauma contributing to her death.

Read more Who Found Hayden Panettiere? Emergency Calls Detail 'Cardiac Arrest' and 'Unresponsive Female' Who Found Hayden Panettiere? Emergency Calls Detail 'Cardiac Arrest' and 'Unresponsive Female'

The official cause and manner of Panettiere's death remain undetermined as the investigation continues. A 911 call reportedly prompted a response to a possible overdose, with dispatch audio referencing both an 'overdose' and 'cardiac arrest'. However, no overdose has been confirmed as her cause of death.

The actress had long spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction, including alcohol and opioid dependence. In her memoir, she described the devastating impact those struggles had on her life and career.

'As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without,' Panettiere admitted. She also reflected on the consequences of her addiction, saying she knew it had cost her professionally.

'I was on top of the world and I ruined it,' she said. 'I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens.'

Panettiere also wrote about how drinking had helped her push aside painful realities, including her separation from her daughter, Kaya. Despite those struggles, she remained hopeful about her recovery and sought to use her experiences to encourage others facing addiction and mental health challenges. This Is Me: A Reckoning, released on 19 May 2026, stands as her attempt to turn that pain into something that might help someone else navigating similar battles.