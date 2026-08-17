Actress Hayden Panettiere reportedly flew out of Los Angeles with her former partner Brian Hickerson just one day before she was found dead at a property in South Carolina on Sunday, 16 August 2026.

The flight occurred roughly three months after Hickerson publicly addressed his past domestic violence convictions involving the Scream actress, admitting to the abuse by stating that he did it.

Panettiere, aged 36, was discovered unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, where emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene. While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, local law enforcement confirmed that they do not suspect foul play at this stage.

The pair shared a highly publicised relationship marked by documented incidents of domestic violence. Although they were recently described as friends, their history includes multiple arrests for Hickerson, culminating in a prison sentence for domestic violence prior to her death this weekend.

Hayden Panettiere and a Final Journey South

The actress and Hickerson travelled south from California on Saturday, though their exact destination was not confirmed by representatives or family members.

On Sunday afternoon, police and emergency medical services were called to a report of an unresponsive woman at the Judson Mill Lofts on Easley Bridge Road. Authorities arrived at 1.51 pm to find the actress dead.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the tragic news shortly after in a statement, describing his daughter as a 'force of nature' who brought immeasurable love to those who knew her.

Her sudden passing marks the end of a life in which she had recently begun to speak publicly about her past personal and legal struggles.

Brian Hickerson Confronts History of Domestic Violence

Hickerson and Panettiere dated intermittently between 2018 and 2022. During that period, Hickerson faced multiple charges related to his treatment of the actress.

Court records indicate he was charged with felony domestic violence in a case that was dismissed in 2019, only to be charged again the following year after authorities accused him of punching Panettiere on the right side of her face.

He was eventually sentenced to 45 days in prison in 2021. Following the sentencing, Panettiere released a resolute statement expressing her hope that coming forward would empower others in abusive relationships to seek help.

She noted at the time that she was prepared to ensure her abuser never hurt anyone again, leaning on a strong support system to regain her voice. Yet the dynamics of their relationship remained complex long after the legal proceedings concluded.

In May, Hickerson spoke candidly to the press about a chapter detailing his abuse in Panettiere's memoir. Rather than deny the allegations, he urged people to read about his actions.

He told reporters that a person has to be vulnerable, confessing his guilt with a blunt admission that 'I did it'.

Leaving Behind a Complicated Legacy for Panettiere

Despite the widely documented abuse, the two maintained contact. They were photographed together as recently as 2023, attending a celebration of life for the actress's younger brother, who died from heart issues at the age of 28.

Beyond her acclaimed onscreen roles in Remember the Titans and her deeply documented personal struggles, Panettiere leaves behind a young daughter named Kaya. The actress shared the child with boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

As investigators now await official medical examiner reports, the precise sequence of events leading up to her final hours in Greenville has not yet been publicly disclosed.