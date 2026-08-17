Hayden Panettiere's death at 36 in South Carolina on 16 August came just one day after a rare live tribute to her Kingdom Hearts character Kairi was staged in California, leaving fans of the series stunned. The Kingdom Hearts II scene, recreated at Disney's D23 event in Anaheim on 15 August, has since taken on a bittersweet tone for those who grew up with Panettiere's voice in the games.

Panettiere's family confirmed her death on 16 August and asked for privacy while they mourn. At the time of writing, no official cause of death had been released, and the case was reported to be under investigation.

In the days since, attention has turned not only to her best known screen work on Heroes and Nashville and in films including Scream and Remember the Titans, but also to her long-running connection with Kingdom Hearts, the Disney and Square Enix crossover series she first joined as a teenager in 2002.

Kingdom Hearts Tribute That Took on New Meaning

D23 attendees began sharing footage from the 'Deep Dive into Kingdom Hearts' panel, where Haley Joel Osment and David Gallagher, the English voices of Sora and Riku, reunited on stage to perform the closing sequence from Kingdom Hearts II, set in the Realm of Darkness. It was reportedly the first time the two actors had performed the scene together live, having recorded their lines separately when the game was made almost two decades ago. In footage of the performance shared online, Osment reads Kairi's letter, originally voiced by Panettiere, over footage from the game.

'Thinking of you, wherever you are. We pray for our sorrows to end, and hope that our hearts will blend,' he recites, before Gallagher joins him to physically act out the scene's closing embrace as the audience responds. On screen in the original game, that moment is anchored by Panettiere's voice as Kairi, overlapping with Sora's as a portal home opens. At the live event, the two voices could not overlap.

Panel moderator Khleo Thomas acknowledged the absence directly, telling the audience that while Sora and Kairi's voices would usually blend together, 'today, we'll leave it to Sora.' Panettiere had not voiced Kairi since Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep in 2010 and was not present at the panel, nor was Alyson Stoner, who currently voices the character.

Coincidence Noted by Longtime Fans

When Thomas teased a final appearance for a group photo with Osment and Gallagher, some viewers on social media said they expected a surprise guest to complete the original Destiny Islands trio. Instead, a performer in a Kingdom Hearts Mickey Mouse costume joined them, a moment that read as ordinary Disney showmanship at the time. Within roughly a day of Osment reading Kairi's lines alone on stage, Panettiere had died.

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Her role in Kingdom Hearts formed only one part of a career that began in childhood, including voice work in Pixar's A Bug's Life alongside her television and film roles. For a generation of players, though, she remains closely associated with Kairi, one of the series' seven Princesses of Heart.

On social media, longtime fans described the first Kingdom Hearts ending as the first time a video game made them cry — a reaction many attributed to Panettiere's performance as a teenager, and one that persisted even after Stoner took over the role in later instalments.