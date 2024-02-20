King Charles III was spotted heading to service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday, appearing in good spirits despite his cancer battle.

The 75-year-old braved the rain as he and his wife, Queen Camilla, both with umbrella in hand, made their way to church. They were photographed accompanied to the service by Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams and were seen smiling and waving at a crowd of people who had gathered to share their well-wishes to the King.

King Charles and Queen Camilla brave heavy rain as they arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for a Sunday service.



After being greeted by the vicar the King waves to well-wishers from under his umbrella before entering the church pic.twitter.com/qzCxk4U8TF — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) February 18, 2024

VIDEO of the King and Queen at Sandringham today after attending Sunday morning church service.

King Charles is staying at the Norfolk estate in between travelling to London for his ongoing cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/GdEEjtVnCC — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 18, 2024

According to The Sun, police made sure to put the children in front of the crowd so they could interact with the monarch. Debbie Figg, 59, who came with Robin Figg, 68, and her grandchildren Harvey Emmanuel, 10, and Taylor Emmanuel, nine, told the publication: "We are staying for the weekend and thought it was important to show support."

Taylor's message to King Charles III was: "I hope you feel better." Meanwhile, eight-year-old Oscar Young shared that seeing the King was "very exciting".

Another well-wisher, Ken Stone, 71, said: "There's so much else going on with family relationships that it's good to support him through this and when he's obviously going through a tough time himself physically."

This is the second Sunday in a row that His Majesty was seen attending service at St. Mary Magdalene and he never fails to greet the well-wishers. The monarch has been mainly staying at his royal estate in Norfolk following news of his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5. He travels to London for meetings and for his treatment and has been seen twice so far returning to the capital.

King Charles III's sighting at Sandringham comes after Prince Harry's interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday last week. He was asked about his visit to the U.K. on Feb. 6 to see his father.

The Duke of Sussex was mum on the details about what transpired during his visit. But shared that he is "grateful" to have had the opportunity to get on a plane and see His Majesty in London as soon as possible.

He also replied, "That's between me and him," when asked about his outlook on his father's cancer diagnosis. During the interview, the 39-year-old shared that he plans to return to the U.K. again to see the King, saying: "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

As for his recent visit, an unnamed source claimed that Prince Harry had wanted to join his father in Sandringham for a few days. However, the insider said that "instead he was asked to be at Clarence House" and his meeting with the King was "restricted to 30 minutes". The source said: "The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him."

The Duke of Sussex stayed at a hotel instead of one of the royal residences during his visit to the U.K. He and Meghan Markle no longer have a home in the country after the King asked them to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

After his visit to see King Charles III, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at "NFL Honours" held at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre on Feb. 9. He presented the "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on stage.

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis just a few days after he was discharged from The London Clinic on Jan. 29. following a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. The palace has not specified what type of cancer King Charles III has and how serious it is. But it is reportedly not prostate cancer.