England are facing yet another injury scare ahead of the busy summer, including the much-awaited Ashes, starting next month.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson is set to undergo a scan on a "sore ankle" after suffering an injury while playing for Sussex on Saturday, reported Sky Sports. The Sussex pacer was forced off the field during his side's game against Glamorgan in the County Championship Division Two that ended in a draw at County Ground, Hove.

Ollie Robinson was forced off the field

While Robinson did not open Sussex's attack in the morning session of Day 3 on Saturday, he returned for an eight-over spell before sitting out for the rest of the day. Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace has explained Robinson's injury situation in an interview.

"He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is. We knew it was sore yesterday, that's why we got one spell out of him this morning. He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, and he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day. It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse," Farbrace said.

Speaking further, Farbrace said Robinson was asked to completely rest in the middle of Sussex's encounter with Glamorgan as a precaution because "it's not actually the running part that makes it sore, it's walking."

The Sussex head coach went on to state that it was a joint decision between the club's medical team and the England medical team. "We've got a good relationship, with the England players that Sussex have had here, and the medical department here are very closely linked," added Farbrace.

Robinson's latest setback is certainly a concern for England, especially after the Sussex bowler was spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot on Sunday. The scan on Monday should reveal the seriousness of his ankle issue.

If Robinson's injury is something major, England will be without their two first-choice opening bowlers for their first Test of the summer. Ben Stokes' side is scheduled to kick off the 2023 summer with a one-off Test against Ireland, starting June 1 at Lord's before The Ashes goes underway on June 16 at Edgbaston.

England's injury woes ahead of home summer

Robinson had been named in England's 15-player squad for their first home Test of the summer, which is against Ireland. The 29-year-old pacer is not the only English bowler struggling for fitness, with James Anderson also currently having a groin strain. Meanwhile, Robinson's Sussex teammate Jofra Archer has been ruled out for a second consecutive summer with an elbow problem and Olly Stone has now been out of action for several weeks because of a hamstring problem.

While Anderson is expected to be rested for the Ireland Test, now there is a doubt over Robinson's availability too. The two have regularly opened England's bowling from either end their absence would leave Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as the only fit fast bowlers in Brendon McCullum's squad.

Robinson, who has played just Tests for England so far, has been in great form, registering career best match figures of 14 for 117 against Worcestershire earlier this month. Maintaining the same momentum, Robinson was Sussex's best bowler against Glamorgan on Day 1 of their game, having claimed figures of 4 for 29 as the visiting side was dismissed for 123 in their first innings.

In what was good news for Australia, their No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne, in his final innings for Glamorgan this summer, scored 138 from 244 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes.