Prichard Colón, the Puerto Rican boxer whose promising career was cut short by a catastrophic brain injury in 2015, has died at 33 years old.

His death came after an 11-year battle with severe neurological complications caused by the brain injury he suffered in his final professional fight.

The former super welterweight prospect died on Thursday, 13 August 2026, surrounded by his family, his father, Richard Colón, confirmed on social media.

Tributes have since poured in from across the boxing world, honouring a fighter remembered for his talent, resilience and the devotion of his family throughout his long recovery.

Prichard Colón Dies at 33

Richard shared the news in an emotional Facebook statement, thanking supporters for their prayers throughout his son's 11-year ordeal.

Read more Prichard Colon Cause of Death Update: Father Reveals Boxer, 33, Died After Decade-Long Recovery From Ring Injury Prichard Colon Cause of Death Update: Father Reveals Boxer, 33, Died After Decade-Long Recovery From Ring Injury

'Good morning, my people,' he wrote. 'I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.'

He also reflected on his efforts to fulfil his son's wishes during his recovery, adding: 'Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers.'

The World Boxing Organisation also paid tribute, describing Colón as 'a warrior until the very end' and praising his 'courage, strength, and fighting spirit'.

His family has not publicly disclosed a specific medical cause of his death.

Colón's 11-Year Brain Injury Battle

Colón's life changed on 17 October 2015, when he faced American boxer Terrel Williams at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

During the bout, Colón repeatedly complained to the referee about punches to the back of his head, known as rabbit punches. Williams was warned, while Colón was deducted two points for a low blow.

Williams knocked Colón down twice in the ninth round. Confusion followed when Colón's corner removed his gloves, believing the fight had ended. He was subsequently disqualified for failing to answer the bell for the 10th round.

Muere Prichard Colon a los 33 años de edad pic.twitter.com/6zEj3yPGEG — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) August 13, 2026

After leaving the ring, Colón became severely dizzy, vomited in his dressing room and collapsed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors discovered a large subdural haematoma and performed emergency brain surgery.

Colón spent 221 days in a coma. After regaining consciousness, he was left with profound neurological damage and could no longer walk or speak normally.

His parents, including his mother Nieves Colón, provided years of care at their home in Orlando, Florida, while his family documented his rehabilitation and therapy.

The family later filed a lawsuit seeking more than £37 million ($50 million) in damages from the ringside doctor and promoters involved in the fight. The case remained unresolved as of 2026. The incident also ended Williams' boxing career.

His Ring Legacy

Before his injury, Colón was considered one of Puerto Rico's brightest boxing prospects.

Born in Maitland, Florida, and raised in Puerto Rico, he amassed an impressive 170-15 amateur record, won five national championships and claimed gold at the 2010 Pan American Youth Championships.

Known as 'Digget', Colón turned professional in 2013 and quickly established himself as an unbeaten prospect.

He finished his career with a 16-0 record and 13 knockouts, recording notable victories over Michael Finney, Daniel Calzada and former world champion Vivian Harris.

His final victory came just weeks before the Williams fight, when he stopped Harris in the fourth round.

Although his career ended at just 23, Colón's impact extended far beyond his record. In 2021, the World Boxing Council recognised him as a 'Champion for Life', honouring his perseverance and courage.

More than a decade after the injury that changed his life, Colón is remembered not only for the boxer he was, but for the resilience he showed and the family who stood beside him throughout his extraordinary fight outside the ring.