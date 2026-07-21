Thirteen-year-old Hannah Rubio, the daughter of 90 Day Fiancé stars Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier, has been discharged from hospital after suffering a life-threatening brain bleed that left her with what the family described as 'mild blindness.'

The reality television stars shared the update in a series of Instagram videos, revealing that while Hannah is delighted to be out of hospital, she faces a lengthy recovery involving neurological monitoring, medication and physical rehabilitation. Doctors are still working to determine what caused the unexplained brain bleed.

Armando said he was 'very happy' and 'thrilled' that his daughter had finally been discharged, adding that his 'heart is so full' after what the family described as one of the most frightening experiences of their lives.

Sudden Illness Led to Emergency Transfer

Hannah fell critically ill at the family's home in Mexico after suddenly developing facial drooping and weakness down one side of her body.

Recognising the seriousness of her symptoms, local doctors transferred her to Arizona for specialist treatment before she was airlifted to an intensive care unit in Phoenix.

Scans confirmed bleeding in the middle of her brain. Although Hannah has now been discharged, she continues to experience mild blindness, slight facial drooping and minor weakness as she begins around a month of rehabilitation, according to the family's update.

Recovery Continues After Brain Bleed

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Doctors said the blood accumulation placed pressure on Hannah's brain, causing temporary vision loss and reduced sight. They remain optimistic that her vision will continue to improve as the blood is gradually reabsorbed.

Providing an update on her recovery, Armando said: 'So, she has to do a lot of scans. She's on anti-seizure medication, among other things, to keep this in check, and make sure nothing is going wrong, but right now they have everything under control, although they still have no clue as to why it happened, which is very frustrating.'

The family will remain in the Phoenix area while Hannah continues her rehabilitation under the care of specialists.

Family Reunited After Border Delay

The medical emergency was made even more difficult after Armando was initially unable to accompany his daughter because of ongoing visa issues.

In an earlier update, Armando revealed he was turned away at the US border while trying to join his family, forcing Kenneth to travel alone from Ohio to remain by Hannah's bedside.

Following assistance from an immigration attorney, Armando was granted permission to enter the US on 17 July, allowing him to reunite with Hannah during her hospital stay.

Kenneth later said Hannah's condition improved significantly after her father arrived, recalling: 'Ever since Armando got here, oh my God, she has just gotten better and better and gone leaps and bounds. The doctors were so happy with her progress that they said, "Now, I think she would do better with you guys in a home setting."'

The couple also thanked Armando's mother and sister, who cared for Hannah during the early stages of the emergency, as well as supporters whose prayers, messages and donations helped the family through the ordeal. They asked fans to continue keeping Hannah in their thoughts as she continues her rehabilitation.