Texas officials have confirmed the cause of death for 26-year-old professional boxer and WBC women's featherweight title challenger Hannah Rapp, who died on Saturday morning in Brazos County, Texas, following a bicycle collision.

According to official reports from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, the elite athlete was cycling along a highway when she was struck by a reversing motor vehicle. The incident occurred just weeks after the Indiana-born fighter competed in a WBC title bout

Investigation Into The Collision

Emergency medical services transported Rapp to a local hospital where medical staff subsequently pronounced her dead. Law enforcement authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Charles Medina, who was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Authorities state Medina was driving his personal vehicle around 10:00 a.m. when he passed Rapp and a second cyclist on FM 159. The driver then suddenly stopped, shifted into reverse, and collided directly with Rapp.

Public records confirm that Medina is currently being held by authorities at the Brazos County Detention Centre as the criminal investigation proceeds. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for his actions.

Athletic Career and Public Service

A native of Yorktown, Indiana, Rapp first established her sporting credentials as a track athlete at Purdue University before transitioning her focus entirely to the boxing ring.

Known professionally by her ring nickname, 'Hanarchy,' her dedication prompted a relocation to College Station, Texas, where she turned professional in 2024. She balanced her training schedule whilst maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M.

Rapp captured the NABF featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Carmen Vargas in November 2024, advancing her up the global rankings. She concludes her professional sporting career with an official boxing record of eight wins, five by knockout, one loss, and one draw.

Boxer Hannah Rapp died Saturday morning at age 26 after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Brazos County, Texas, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.



Rapp challenged for the WBC women's featherweight championship in June.



More: https://t.co/5wbZreTUyt pic.twitter.com/FxCq5MInyW — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2026

Ring Tributes Honouring The Legacy Of Hannah Rapp

Her undefeated start positioned her to challenge Tiara Brown for the WBC women's featherweight title in June at Orlando's Caribe Royale Resort. The bout was held at MVPW-04, an all-women's series run by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. Though she ultimately lost a unanimous decision, she remained highly optimistic, writing to her fans on Instagram: 'I know I will be WORLD CHAMP someday!!'

Reflecting on that battle on an Instagram post, Brown called her 'the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro.' Brown recalled a touching moment, writing, 'When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph. It made me smile, we fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her.'

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expressed the deep grief of the governing body, stating, 'The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family.'

The World Boxing Association mourns the passing of Hannah Rapp.



We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those mourning her loss. Rest in peace. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vHwJ4ufAGO — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) July 19, 2026

The wider boxing community echoed this sentiment. The World Boxing Association (WBA) paid tribute on X, extending their 'deepest condolences to her family and friends,' whilst the Brazos County Sheriff's Office also released a statement extending condolences to the local resident's loved ones.

The Brazos County District Attorney will oversee the pending manslaughter proceedings against Medina as law enforcement completes their investigation. Meanwhile, colleagues at Texas A&M University and the boxing world await further public updates regarding official memorial services.