Former boxer Prichard Colón has died at the age of 33 after spending almost 11 years living with a severe brain injury sustained in the ring, his father has confirmed.

While doctors have not publicly set out a specific medical cause of death, Colón's passing comes after a decade-long battle with the traumatic subdural haematoma he suffered following a 2015 fight.

Richard Colón announced the death of his son in a social media statement, thanking supporters for their prayers while many awaited formal confirmation of how the former fighter had died. He said the family had been unable to fulfil his son's final wish to visit Puerto Rico. The 33-year-old had required constant medical care since his 2015 match.

Catastrophic 2015 Ring Injury Recalled

After years of physical struggles, the once-undefeated prospect was left in a vegetative state and required computer assistance to communicate. Colón spent 221 days in a coma following a highly controversial fight against Terrel Williams in Fairfax, Virginia, abruptly ending his professional career.

Prior to that day in Virginia, Colón held an undefeated professional record of 16 victories and zero defeats, boasting 13 knockouts. His career collapsed during the contest against Williams. Throughout the match, the Puerto Rican fighter repeatedly complained to the referee that he was receiving illegal punches to the back of the head.

Despite a warning being issued to his opponent, the bout was permitted to continue, and Colón was later docked two points for a low blow.

There was confusion following the ninth round. Colón's corner team removed his gloves under the mistaken belief that the fight had concluded. This error resulted in an immediate disqualification for the undefeated fighter.

Moments later, the severity of his condition became apparent. Colón was assisted to his changing room, where he began vomiting before collapsing completely.

Medical Fight After the Final Bell

Medical personnel rushed the boxer to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a large subdural haematoma, a life-threatening condition involving severe bleeding around the brain.

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Surgeons performed an emergency hemicraniectomy, removing a portion of his skull to reduce pressure and evacuate the accumulated blood.

He survived the procedure but immediately slipped into a prolonged coma that lasted for over seven months.

Colón was unable to walk or speak normally, relying entirely on his family for daily survival. Addressing the public on Facebook, his father shared the emotional toll of their long journey together.

'Good morning, my people,' Richard wrote in his statement. 'I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.'

The grieving father noted his efforts to fulfil his son's desires during recovery. 'I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired, but couldn't,' he wrote. 'Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers.'

The exact medical specifics surrounding his final moments remain private, guarded by his closest relatives. However, the severe neurological damage originating from those illegal blows in Virginia defined the final decade of his life.