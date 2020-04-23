Fans anticipating the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2 can look forward to seeing him back on screen in the Netflix movie "Enola Holmes."

Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Enola Holmes, Sherlock's younger sister. The movie is an adaptation of the YA fiction series of detective stories "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" by American author Nancy Springer.

Aside from Cavill and Brown, other famous names in the movie include Sam Claflin ("Me Before You" "Peaky Blinders") as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter ("Alice in Wonderland") as the Holmes' matriarch Eudoria. Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" "Killing Eve") and Susan Wokoma ("Chewing Gum") are also in the movie for a still-undisclosed role. The other cast members include Burn Gorman, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, and Adeel Akhtar.

According to Cinemablend, "Enola Holmes" was initially supposed to be a theatrical release. But Netflix announced today that it acquired the rights to the film in all nations except China.

Not much is known about the movie other than the above-mentioned cast members and the possible premise if the movie follows the story of the first book in the series titled "The Case of the Missing Marquess."

In this book, Enola enlists the help of Sherlock and Mycroft in their mother's search after she disappeared on her 16th birthday. But her brothers send her off to a finishing school instead to help her become a fine lady. Enola escapes and resumes her investigation in London.

Legendary Pictures produced the film with Harry Bradbeer ("Fleabag") as director and Jack Thorne ("His Dark Materials") as the screenwriter. The "Stranger Things" star also produced the movie along with Mary Parent, who is the producer of Brown's upcoming movie "Godzilla vs. Kong."

There is no official release date announced yet. Although according to a tweet from the official Netflix account it is coming "soon." Filming of "Enola Holmes" started in July 2019 in London and wrapped up two months after. Brown took to her Instagram to bid farewell to production.

"Enola Holmes" may be the next time fans see Brown and Cavill back on TV after Netflix canceled filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 and "The Witcher" Season 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no news yet on when production will resume.