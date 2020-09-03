Henry Cavill could become the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retires from the role if an Artificial Intelligence-assisted casting had its way.

"The Witcher" star came up number one among other British stars whose attributes were compared to those of Agent 007. AI-software provider Largo.ai conducted a study to see which actor will get the most positive response as the next James Bond and Cavill scored 92.3%. Richard Armitage ("The Hobbit") and Idris Elba ("The Dark Tower") followed with 92% and 90.9%, respectively.

The "Man of Steel" star certainly has the looks, the charisma, and the action-star quality to become the next James Bond. Interestingly, according to Screenrant, he nearly also played the part in 2005 after he and Craig became the final two contenders for the role. He was only 22 then.

Cavill also makes a fine spy as seen in his appearance in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." He played the role of the villain CIA agent August Walker.

Aside from British stars, the AI machine also did the study with international actors and Karl Urban ("The Boys") surpassed Cavill with 96.7%. Chris Evans ("Captain America") followed Urban with 93.9% and Will Smith ("I Am Legend") at 92.2%.

The machine even tested on actresses and Gina Carano ("The Mandalorian") came in ahead of Cavill and Urban at 97.3%. Katee Sackhoff ("Battlestar Galactica") and Angelina Jolie followed with 94.4% and 94.2%, respectively.

The "Justice League" actor may be a good match to be the next James Bond, but his name has not really been thrown around much for the role unlike Sam Heughan. His name has appeared in several casting polls and the "Outlander" star even tweeted his interest in the part.

Early this year, Cavill responded to rumours about him potentially playing James Bond now that he is 37. He recalled his audition and praised Craig for having "done an incredible job of being Bond." He said that if it is "indeed his last one, then the playing field is open." The actor revealed that "there are no conversations just yet" for him to play Agent 007 but he will see what happens. He also admitted that it "would be a great fun role to play."