Storm Boelo has left two sisters facing an estimated £50,000 in farm-related losses after forcing them to cancel pumpkin picking, the BBC reported.

Ali and Fiona Wilshaw, who run Bates Farm in Risley, Warrington, Cheshire, had expected about 1,000 cars on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Instead, heavy rain and winds of 50mph left them clearing storm damage, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Insurance Business reported on 26 October 2026 that insurers are preparing for claims involving flooding, fallen trees and power failures after Boelo followed Storm Austen.

Cancelled Pumpkin Picking Adds Hidden Costs

Ali's estimate covered repairs to the Cheshire pumpkin farm's marquee and shed, alongside costly wood chips needed to make the ground suitable for reopening.

But damaged structures accounted for only part of the losses. Refunded booking fees, missed pumpkin sales and fresh food vendors' lost stock also contributed to the total. Ali described the impact as 'catastrophic, but not in the way that you would assume,' telling the BBC that many costs were less immediately apparent.

The farm and its events already operated on narrow margins, Ali added. The sisters were rearranging the site to resume trading quickly, seeking to avoid another day of ticket refunds and restore income.

'We're in a race against time to get open again,' Ali said.

Two Storms Could Mean Two Excesses

The storms' close timing could complicate insurance claims. Insurance Business noted that household policies generally require an excess, the amount a policyholder pays towards a claim, for each loss.

Owners whose properties suffered damage in both storms could therefore face two excesses unless their insurer treats the damage as a single loss. Establishing which storm caused particular damage could prove difficult.

The publication expected property claims to dominate, including damaged roofs, fallen trees and flooding in coastal communities and town centres.

Trees falling on vehicles could generate motor claims, generally covered by comprehensive policies. Boats breaking free from their moorings and flooding at coastal parks could also produce leisure marine and caravan claims.

Lost Trading Does Not Always Trigger Cover

For flooded businesses, including shops in Dumbarton, losses extend beyond damaged premises to interrupted trading.

According to Insurance Business, business interruption cover usually depends on physical damage at the insured premises. Power cuts or road closures alone often do not qualify unless the policy includes a specific extension.

The publication also identified potential liability claims following a scaffolding collapse in Streatham and injuries from falling trees. Contractors, landowners or occupiers could face claims if injured parties establish that the incidents were reasonably preventable.

Deaths, Power Cuts and Travel Disruption

The Guardian reported two deaths after the storms. Citing the Energy Networks Association (ENA), it said 838,700 properties across Britain had been affected by power cuts, with 90,600 customers still without electricity at 19:00 on Sunday.

Train services were disrupted, while flights into Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted or cancelled.

Earlier, England's Environment Agency had issued 10 flood warnings and 65 alerts. Scotland had 10 warnings and 11 alerts, while Wales had nine alerts.

The Met Office urged people to secure outdoor items and stay indoors because flying debris and large waves posed risks to life.

Warnings Preceded the Weekend Damage

IBTimes UK reported on 20 October 2026 that property and business owners faced possible building damage, power outages and transport disruption. The report outlined a yellow wind warning from 00:00 to 12:00 British Summer Time (BST) on 23 October, with gusts of 50–60mph and potentially more than 70mph on exposed coasts.

The Met Office named Austen on 20 October. It reached south-west England on Friday, before Boelo arrived in northern Britain on Saturday evening.