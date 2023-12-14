There's no denying that the digital asset sector has witnessed a substantial uptrend over the course of 2023. To this point, since the start of the year, the total market capitalization of this rapidly evolving space has increased from $831 billion to a little over $1.65 trillion, thereby showcasing a growth ratio of nearly 100%.

Similarly, the number of investors entering this space over the last couple of years too has increased quite dramatically, with some reports estimating that a little over 420 million individuals now own some cryptocurrency or the other — with most of these assets being purchased and stored on some of today's most popular exchanges.

In this article, we will list the best crypto trading platforms available to investors across the globe. So, without any further ado, let's jump straight into the heart of the matter.

Binance

Binance continues to be the clear leader within the crypto exchange realm despite its recent legal woes, emanating largely from certain gaps present within the company's compliance protocols. However, since appointing Richard Teng as its new CEO, the firm has been on a roll once again.

With a client base of more than 166 million users, the exchange continues to service 18 different jurisdictions, all while being the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by total volume. Of its many bases, the company has now established two regional headquarters, namely in the United Arab Emirates and France, to oversee its operations in the MENA region and Europe, respectively.

The exchange, under Teng's leadership, is now keenly focused on compliance, having hired key talents with backgrounds in regulatory agencies and traditional financial institutions. Looks like interesting times lay ahead for Binance and its team.

Bitget

As things stand, Bitget is the world's largest crypto copy trading platform. Much like its aforementioned counterpart Bybit, the exchange currently serves over 20 million users, with its services extending to a variety of trading options and coin pairs. With a daily trading volume of 10 billion USDT, Bitget has demonstrated significant growth and resilience in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, the platform has also been focusing on transparency and financial stability, and on July 13 2023, the exchange announced its debt-free status along with a significant reserve of $1.44 billion. This financial health is underlined by an impressive overall reserve ratio of 223%, well above the standard 100% backing expected in the industry.

Bybit

As the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, Bybit has been a force to be reckoned with since its launch back in 2018. Serving over 20 million users, the platform is known for its ultra-fast matching engine, dedicated 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. It's also a proud partner of the Formula One team, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Most recently, Bybit introduced an AI-powered bot and trading tool called Aurora, which is capable of analyzing historical market data, enabling users to identify optimal strategy parameters for different market conditions. To elaborate, Aurora AI boasts a commendable win rate of over 70%, thereby demonstrating its effectiveness in generating consistent returns. The tool is accessible to investors of all skill levels, making sophisticated trading strategies more accessible to a wider audience.

ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a decentralized exchange (DEX) specializing in crypto derivatives. It offers low maker and taker fees of 0.02% and 0.05%, respectively. Additionally, the platform provides a user-friendly experience (thanks to an intuitive mobile and PC app) while supporting multiple chains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Chain.

However, what truly sets ApeX Pro apart from the rest of the fray is its diverse feature set, which includes a cross-margin perpetual contracts module, tiered trading fee structure, etc. Not only that, the exchange has also implemented a set of robust security measures such StarkEx and zero-knowledge SNARKs to ensure the safety of its clients' funds at all times.

VALR

Since its launch, VALR, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Africa, has processed over $10 billion in trading volume while serving a diverse customer base of more than 500,000 retail traders and over 900 corporate and professional traders. The exchange's growth is further bolstered by securing $55 million in equity funding from prominent investors like Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Avon Ventures.

VALR's product offerings are comprehensive, including the first Bitcoin and USDT-perpetual futures pairs (against the South African Rand), a spot/margin/perpetual futures trading module, and much more. Lastly, the exchange's global expansion has been marked by regulatory approvals in Europe and a preliminary nod from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). If that wasn't enough, the Johannesburg-based exchange has also partnered with Visa to help facilitate its cross-border payments.