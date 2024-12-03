While many follow marketing trends, Yana Ernazarova is busy setting them, rewriting the rulebook on how consumer brands win over hearts and spending choices.

"The secret to driving growth is no longer defined by pushing harder. To reach our goal in this modern society, we are pushing smarter," shares Ernazarova, the marketing expert who led strategies at some of the world's largest consumer brands.

With over 10 years of experience transforming global marketing, Ernazarova's career is highly diverse—from startup innovation to steering billion-dollar giants toward even greater heights.

Transforming Global Giants: Ernazarova's Impact at P&G

A few years ago, Yana Ernazarova led the Pampers Startup team at Procter & Gamble. Her task was to turn the tide against disruptors challenging its market dominance. With an industry increasingly restructured by digital shifts and consumer-led change, Ernazarova and her team upgraded the consumer goods titan's agility.

Ernazarova's team devised innovative content marketing techniques to gather consumer data, integrating it directly into P&G's brand-owned platforms. This data-fueled strategy helped refine digital product offerings and optimise targeting across marketing channels like Google, Meta, and programmatic ads.

The results were far-reaching: millions of dollars saved, faster go-to-market speeds, and a sustainable method for competing with smaller, more dexterous players. This work earned Ernazarova prestigious accolades, including the Pampers Global Award and a coveted CEO Award.

A Strategic Pivot to Startups

After leaving P&G, Ernazarova turned her attention to the fast-paced world of startups. Working with ventures ranging from pre-seed to pre-IPO, she brought her signature approach to growth—combining agility, consumer-first insights, and precision marketing strategies.

Whether guiding a fledgling team with a big vision or scaling an established startup eyeing its next growth stage, Ernazarova's leadership consistently delivered measurable results. Her ability to balance startup culture's speed and creativity with corporate giants' operational excellence became a blueprint for success.

Leading Transformation at Edushape

After earning her MBA from Wharton, Ernazarova took on a new challenge: joining Edushape, a legacy brand specialising in children's developmental toys, as its chief marketing officer. The company needed transformation, and Ernazarova applied her expertise to rejuvenate the brand.

She spearheaded a strategy that drove significant business growth by leveraging deep consumer insights, reimagining channel structures, and amplifying the brand's online marketplace presence. At the helm of Edushape's marketing team, Ernazarova continues to innovate, ensuring the brand resonates with today's families while solidifying its position in the competitive market for educational toys.

Ernazarova's Marketing Mileage

Yana Ernazarova's journey so far is an example of modern-day leadership but also one of practical, measurable results. In the next decade, her strategies will likely serve as a blueprint for future generations of marketers.

On the role of new-age marketing practices in tomorrow's world of consumerism, Yana Ernazarova notes: "The brands that thrive in the future will be those that can merge authenticity with innovation—those that understand their consumers on a deep level, and respond with agility and purpose."

As time passes, her initiatives may be regarded as a corporate legacy, but today, they are present-day solutions setting the tone for a marketing makeover—where the best of technology and consumer understanding are combined to chart a path forward.